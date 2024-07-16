Verydarkman raised eyebrows online after he made claims about Blord's recent police detention

Reports went viral on July 15 that the popular crypto trader was in the custody of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) in Abuja

The social media activist came forward to question the businessman about his claimed influence as he made a promise to the FCID, igniting reactions online

Popular Nigerian social media user Martins Vincent Otse, best known as Verydarkman, reacted to the reports of police arresting famous billionaire Linus Williams, aka Blord.

The businessman was said to have been detained by the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) in Abuja on Monday, July 15.

VDM dragged Blord over his police arrest. Credit: @verydarkblackman @blord_official

Source: Instagram

This came after Blord slammed Verydarkman for accosting him over his customer service.

Blord stated that VDM's financial difficulties had transformed him into an internet nuisance and urged his followers to achieve success for the sake of not birthing someone like the TikToker.

A few weeks later, VDM claimed in a video on his Instagram page that he was responsible for Blord's arrest and challenged the Bitcoin trader to improve his services following concerns about individuals losing money on his platform.

He further queried Blord about the said influence he claimed to have and why he hadn't used it since his detention.

"BLORD HAS BEEN DETAINED BY FCID IN ABUJA…. let's see his influence now✌️who get influence no dey shout @npf_nccc I have more people to bring ooooo," VDM wrote.

See his video below:

VDM's video on Blord trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mayorsoj:

"If they complain about your service that brings you income, the best thing to do is calm down and fix it coz it's cheaper to fix these things than ‘cover up or damage control."

mimi_d_real:

"He is too proud ke? Person hustle make money, make him no proud?."

marrzofficial:

"The part where I don’t understand in this country, is the part where people are constantly and actively BOASTING about using the Nigerian police to ‘show people’. Like it really b£ats me. I no understand."

unclenasco:

"I detest anyone who is always bitter about successful people."

1st_magician:

"I wonder why people hate on VDM, man has been lending his voice to victims that can’t be heard! He isn’t a saint and might go out of line sometimes but HE IS DOING A GOOD JOB!"

mr_miraclesampson:

"Why is he sounding like he hasn't slept in the police cell before?"

benny_orji:

"Why do you want your fellow man’s downfall?"

moh__fuvkin_bad:

"Lowkey all of us know say vdm no get anything to do with the arrêšt, werey just wan take the glory."

Iyabo Ojo dares Verydarkman

Legit.ng previously reported that Ojo shared video evidence in which Verydarkman requested specific conditions for offering an apology.

The activist promised to apologise if he saw evidence that he had called Ojo a failed actress at any time.

The evidence Ojo provided sparked hot debate among fans of the actress and that of the social media activist.

