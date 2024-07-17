Nigerian online critic VeryDarkMan has taken to social media to share the downsides of helping people find justice

In a video posted online, the controversial personality explained that helping people has led to him having more enemies

VDM added that these people still insult him online, but he doesn’t care about that, and it raised mixed reactions from netizens

Nigerian online critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan (VDM), has shared his struggles as a justice seeker for the masses.

It is no news that VDM has been tagged an activist on social media due to his activities, which include helping wronged people find justice, not minding the big personalities involved.

VDM complains about not being rewarded.



In a new development, the dark man took to his social media pages to share a video where he complained about the problems he faces in his bid to help people find justice.

According to VDM, he goes around helping people submit their problems to the authorities and that creates enemies for him.

He said:

“See na another petition dey here like this. People keep submitting problems to me and the bad part is I have to go and do it. And you people that are submitting these problems, you don’t know that I am getting enemies every fight I fight, for every one fight, more enemies. The more I help you, the more enemies I have and you see the stress I have to go through.”

VDM added that despite the downsides, he cannot stop helping people and that God would reward his efforts because he doesn’t get paid for it. See the video below:

VeryDarkMan's mother replies Iyabo Ojo in video

In other news, Legit.ng reported that VeryDarkMan finally shared a video of his mother on social media.

Recall that the critic had been at loggerheads with actress Iyabo Ojo, who responded to his insults by lambasting his mother in a series of videos.

In a new development, VeryDarkMan finally unveiled his mother online. The aged woman reacted to his altercation with the Nollywood star.

