Drama As Tomama Cries Out Over Podcast Invitation, Issues Warning: “Wetin I Wan Tell Una Again”
- Tomama has issued a stern warning to podcast owners disturbing her for interview to leave her alone as she is not ready to grant their request
- In the video made by the content creator, she said that the amount of invite she has gotten was a lot
- She noted that there was nothing they want to know about her again because they were there when she started her career
Content creator Albert Oluwtoyin, better known as Datwarrigirl or Tomama, has stated that she has no interest in honouring any invitation from podcast owners.
The lady, who was slammed by Saida BOJ for reacting to her podcast interview, said that she has received a lot of invitations to come for podcast. Some even went as far as revealing the questions they would ask her.
According to her, she was not ready to open her "yansh" in public, which was why she was trying to run away from the invitations.
Tomama asks questions
In the recording, the comedian who also avoids house party threw different questions to podcast owners.
She asked if it was her past relationships they were interested in knowing, or how she started her journey as a content creator.
Below is the video:
How fans reacted to Tomama's video about podcast
Netizens reacted to the video made by Tomama concerning granting interviews on podcast. Here are some of the comments below:
@k8henshaw:
"No go cast yasef for podcast."
@gnwardrobee:
"Na my ex you wan date? "
@cinnatilove1_official:
"Avoid pod cast by all means."
@yoursfashionably:
"Podcast na where everything dey Cast. Nor go ooo."
@modish_hairs:
"Sister Charity comman stamp my visa o."
@cillashairline:
"Una no dey here wen I start."
@edithpearlz_essentials:
"Belike them dey put something for that seat wey make people dey misyanh anyhow."
@ganiu.olayemi:
"Nah them go Dey advice ooo."
@legendpaapi:
"Na few get sense."
@itz_prettymi:
"No be small wise woman, make the podcast go the next door."
Tomama trolls RealWarri Pikin
Legit.ng had reported that Real Warri Pikin’s weight loss surgery once again became a topic of discussion on social media.
Skit maker Tomama trolled Warri Pikin over the huge amount of money she spent on her surgery.
Tomama noted that Warri Pikin should have joined Marlian Music instead, and this got netizens talking
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade is Post Graduate Diploma in Education ( 2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng