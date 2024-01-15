Nigerian comedian Tomama Oluwatoyin Albert opened up about her decision to avoid house gatherings in Lagos

In a video posted on her Instagram account, she expressed her reservations about the typical activities that take place at house parties in Lagos

Tomama highlighted a specific scenario that highlights the sort of immorality that possibly happens in such gatherings

Nigerian comedian and film actress Oluwatoyin Albert, aka Tomama or Datwarrigirl, recently explained why she stays away from house parties in Lagos.

In an Instagram video, the content producer voiced her disgust with the activities played at home parties in Lagos.

Tomama speaks about Lagos house parties Credit: @datwarrigirl

Source: Instagram

Tomama said that she finds the popular Truth or Dare game's rules repulsive.

She made a note of the fact that when the dare is chosen, she is asked to remove ten things from her body or drink till she gets drunk if she refuses to take the task.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See her video below

Reactions trail Tomama's video

Many people agreed with the comic creator as they gave their observations.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

od_emmanuel:

"the last part dey kill me and no be lie as if you wear 50 clothes come the party."

therealfemi:

"I learnt this December that there's a difference between house party and a party at a house."

cwhytebrad:

"Una dey enjoy for lagos o."

call_me_gagaa:

"The adult dey sound like we are sinners here We are adults but I am a Christian."

chisomada:

"My dear ooooo I no get body wey small children wan play with."

torri_ray:

"House party these days na quick fornication avenue with strangers. And it’s supposed to be a normal thing. Mtchew."

eduhandsome:

"lol na why I no Dey attend. Them kukuma no go see me."

shollykruizer:

"I dey tell you, once you hear we are all adult here just waka comot."

shantelbaby_:

"Common chat sef person don dey ask you T or D what nonsense."

Tomama trolls Warri Pikin over fat surgery

Nigerian comedian Real Warri Pikin’s recent weight loss surgery regained attention from her colleague, Tomama.

Tomama took to her official Instagram page @datwarrigirl to speak on how her colleague ‘wasted money’ on surgery to lose her fat.

In the video, Tomama noted that nobody had talked about it since Real Warri Pikin had her surgery. According to her, she must have wasted a lot of millions on the surgery to lose weight.

Source: Legit.ng