Social media personality, Saida Boj, has stated that she was not cool with men who wear nose rings

According to her, she was the only one in the relationship who should be doing that and even more, and not her partner

She also showed irritation for men who do not only wear one nose ring but two and dare to ask her out

Social media personality, Sarah Idaji Ojone, aka Saida Boj, has lambasted men who wear nose rings and show interest in dating her.

She stated that she does not find it comfortable that a man would decide to wear a nose ring, and some even wear two.

According to her, such men should take several steps backwards from her. She believes she is the only one who should go to such lengths to be a baddie, and not the other way round.

Some netizens wondered if she was referring to media personality, Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan (VDM), who is known to wear nose rings.

Other people also assumed that VDM, also known for being controversial, might be asking her out.

Peeps react to Saidaboj's video

Some Instagram users have reacted to Saidaboj's video. See some of the comments below:

@chase580790:

"She is making sense button."

@favourite3779:

"She is telling the truth. Some men have turned to something else this day."

@toniasgram_:

"Abi Verydarkman don dey ask you out?"

@waistlinezero:

"I thought I was the only one, like why nose ring? Is the ear not enough?"

@_kur.dy:

"Then the nail polish ones? Shift biko."

@mr.ebuka_:

"Babe always give energy to better things na… You don enter men with nose rings? I think that’s one’s lifestyle."

@olayemi_2990:

"How can a men piercing his nose and polish his nails? It’s hell no for me. Tueh."

@sharonrichie1:

"Very dark man >>>>"

