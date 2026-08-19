Standard Bank considers stake in OPay ahead of its US IPO plans in the near future

OPay targets a $4 billion valuation, with expert bank advisors saying it may be one of the biggest fintech IPOs in Africa

Investment reflects shifting dynamics between traditional banks and fintech companies

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Standard Bank Group, Africa’s biggest banking group by assets, is considering acquiring a stake in Nigerian fintech company OPay as the digital payments giant prepares for a potential listing in the United States.

The proposed investment would give the South African banking group exposure to one of Nigeria’s leading digital financial services platforms ahead of its expected entry into the public markets.

Standard Bank eyes major stake in OPay as Nigeria's payment firm plans IPO. Credit: EMMANUEL CROSET / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

However, discussions between Standard Bank and OPay remain at an early stage and could still end without a deal. Neither company has publicly confirmed that an agreement has been reached, according to a report by BusinessDay.

The potential transaction comes as OPay advances preparations for a US initial public offering that could value the company at about $4 billion.

OPay targets $4bn valuation

OPay has reportedly engaged Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan Chase to advise on the proposed share sale, which could take place later this year.

The banks are expected to play key roles in coordinating the offering, although the timing, size and final structure of the IPO have yet to be determined.

A report by Punch said a $4 billion valuation would represent a major increase from the $2 billion valuation OPay achieved after raising $400 million in a 2021 funding round led by SoftBank.

The fintech was later valued at approximately $3.1 billion based on Opera Limited’s disclosed valuation of its 9.5 per cent stake in OPay in 2025.

A successful US listing at the targeted valuation would position OPay among the most valuable Nigeria-focused technology companies to access international public markets.

Banking giant bets on digital finance

OPay has established a significant presence in Nigeria through mobile payments, money transfers and other financial services, benefiting from the country’s rapid shift towards digital transactions.

For Standard Bank, an investment could deepen its exposure to Africa’s fast-growing fintech ecosystem. The group already has a substantial Nigerian presence through Stanbic IBTC and has increasingly focused on digital financial services.

The possible deal also reflects a broader shift in the relationship between traditional banks and fintech companies.

Rather than viewing digital platforms solely as competitors, major financial institutions are increasingly seeking strategic investments and partnerships that allow them to benefit from fintech-led disruption in payments, lending and consumer finance.

IPO will test investor appetite

OPay’s proposed listing will also test international investors’ appetite for African fintech companies, particularly whether rapid user growth and transaction volumes can translate into sustainable public-market valuations.

OPay to go public as Standard Bank moves to acquire a juicy stake. Credit: OPay

Source: UGC

The company may face scrutiny over Nigeria’s currency volatility, intense competition and its ability to generate durable dollar-denominated returns.

If completed, the IPO would follow US market debuts by African technology companies such as Jumia and IHS Holding, while standing out for OPay’s strong focus on financial services and the Nigerian market.

For now, Standard Bank’s potential investment remains preliminary. But if completed, it could give the banking giant a foothold in OPay before its public-market debut and potentially allow it to benefit from future growth in the fintech’s value.

CBN unveils tough new rule for fintechs

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has rolled out sweeping new regulations aimed at preventing any single bank or fintech company from dominating Nigeria's fast-growing Point-of-Sale (PoS) and digital payments ecosystem.

The new policy could reshape competition among major players, including OPay, Moniepoint, PalmPay, Paystack, Flutterwave and traditional banks that have aggressively expanded their footprints across consumer and merchant payments.

In a circular released on Monday, June 15, 2026, the apex bank announced that any licensed financial institution controlling more than 25% of the consumer-issuing market will be restricted to a maximum of 15% market share in merchant-acquiring activities.

Source: Legit.ng