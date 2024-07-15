Nigerian online critic, VeryDarkMan, has finally unveiled his mother on social media amid his beef with Iyabo Ojo

In a video making the rounds, the aged woman reacted to her son’s altercation with the movie star

VeryDarkMan’s mother’s statements in the video triggered a series of interesting reactions on social media

Nigerian online critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, has finally shared a video of his mother on social media.

Recall that the critic had been at loggerheads with actress Iyabo Ojo who responded to his insults by lambasting his mother in a series of videos.

Fans react as VDM's mum finally replies Iyabo Ojo. Photos: @verydarkblackman, @iyaboojofespris / IG

Source: Instagram

In a new development, VDM has finally unveiled his mother online and the aged woman reacted to his altercation with the Nollywood star.

In the viral clip, VeryDarkMan’s mother advised him to let go of his anger towards Iyabo Ojo. while advising her son to forgive the movie star, she noted that it did not matter that she had threatened to slap her. According to her, the statement must have been made out of anger, and the actress is also a mother.

VDM’s mum said:

“It doesn’t matter that she said she will slap me. You know when we talk of slap, just the way it is, anybody can just say anything out of anger but I believe she doesn’t really mean it because she’s a mother. How will you feel when somebody that your mother is far ahead of, or maybe your daughter, somebody that you are older than is sending a message through your daughter to you or your son sending a message to your mother that she will slap her, you should know that one is just out of it. Just forgive her. How will she slap me, she can’t.”

See the video below:

Netizens react as VDM’s mother finally speaks

The video of VeryDarkMan’s mother speaking about his beef with Iyabo Ojo soon went viral and drew comments from netizens. Some of them noted that the video was VDM’s way of apologising in public. Read some of their comments below:

ifyedwina:

“Vdm Don want take style apologise to iyabo because Tunde and obi cabana Don abandon him.”

yettyadesope:

“He come use style tell us say na in mama say make he forgive iyabo ojo.”

beyonce.abiodun:

“Who else noticed vdm is obsessed with Queen mother .”

Barrister_dolapo:

“Madam you raised a beast…”

salma_redb:

“But wait , why is mama wearing skinny jean at her age , though he insulted iyabo ojo for dressing good at her age, see life.”

Cerzeezco:

“That's how good mother should behave. ”

Pjbeautybrand:

“Na because of this video you do parking gel for mommy ?Ahah so fine o.”

kswissluxuryhair:

“He should forgive her? Iyabo ojo should be the one to forgive him.”

Leemahinterior:

“Mama wey failed to raised him.”

Realsallygoldempire:

“Ma you could have caution your son to respect elders so he would last …. His gragra is too much ….moja mosa lanmo akikanju.”

Moh__fuvkin_bad:

“No forgive her na,who you help .”

bet_34jo:

“The mother is a beautiful lady.”

Iyabo Ojo dares Verydarkman

Legit.ng previously reported that Ojo shared video evidence in which Verydarkman requested specific conditions for offering an apology.

The activist promised to apologise if he saw evidence that he had called Ojo a failed actress at any time.

The evidence Ojo provided sparked hot debate among fans of the actress and that of the social media activist.

