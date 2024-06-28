Blord has taken a swipe at activist VeryDarkMan for his online battle with Obi Cubana, Iyabo Ojo and her daughter.

The businessman blamed VeryDarkMan's father for his recent behaviour and explained why.

Details below...

Blord blamed VeryDarkMan's father.

Source: Instagram

See Blord's reaction below:

People blasted Blord for criticising VeryDarkMan

@kotosiaface17 said:

"So because he’s father didn’t make it he should take insult from the people that their father made it right? So you are teaching your children to grow up and then insult those that their fathers didn’t make it and expect that those people would take it ?"

@oriowotech said:

"Guy, don’t drag VDM. Make e no spoil ur business. That werey has nothing to lose. Nah Kind advice sha."

@sales_unwana said:

"Them say make animals wey get horn come outside, Chicken dey follow come.

"It is well."

@Irunnia_ said:

"You people calling Blord a scammer are making me to laugh. This guy sued EFCC and won them. Then took his properties back. How many people do you know that have won EFCC in court?"

@Rainespanthera said:

"You think because you’re stealing peoples money and enriching yourself then you’re better than VDM ?"

@arsenalbabe_ said:

"Coming from someone who can’t differentiate between coma, full stop, when to use capital letters and when not to use it. Yahoo boy disguising as a businessman, did your own father made it? ."

@b_pastor1 said:

"This one what to also use very dark man shine.

"OGA go warm ebe chop."

Source: Legit.ng