Nigerian media personality Ajie Reuben caused an online stir after speaking of being Davido’s side chick

While speaking on The Honest Bunch podcast, the socialite explained why it is preferable to be with a married man than a single one

The video went viral on social media and triggered a big discussion among online users

Nigerian singer David Adeleke Davido was recently dragged into the topic of having extramarital affairs by media personality, Ajie Reuben.

Ajie was a guest on The Honest Bunch Podcast, where she discussed being with a married man instead of a single one.

Fans react to video of Ajie speaking about dating Davido. Photos: @davido, @thegirltalker

Source: Instagram

According to the socialite, many single men can’t provide like a married man. She added that if Davido decides to make passes at her, nobody would be aware of it, and she would just have her share of him.

She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“A lot of people that are single cannot provide like people that are married. If Davido comes for me today, nobody is going to know about it. I chop clean my mouth, nobody even knows because I am sure there are people that he’s having things to do with that are not even on the media.”

To further illustrate her point, Ajie noted that while Chioma is the woman at home, she is not sure she wants to be in that position and would prefer to be the one outside. According to her, the mistress outside enjoys more than the wife because she doesn’t have expectations from the man.

In her words:

“Chioma is the woman at home, I am the other woman, always will be because I’m not sure I want to be the woman at home then my husband goes out and falls in love with another woman and comes back home to pretend that he’s still in love with me. That other woman enjoys the more because she doesn’t expect so much from him, she’s hardly disappointed because she knows ‘he’s not mine anyway’. Before she got in to be the other woman, she knew there was somebody.”

See the video below:

In another video snippet from the show, Ajie had this to say:

“At this point in my life, it’s convenient for me to date a married man, I don’t think I’m destroying anybody’s home because their husband is my supposed boyfriend, that’s not my business.”

See the clip of Ajie speaking on dating a married man below:

Netizens react as lady speaks on being Davido’s mistress

The video of Ajie Reuben speaking on being Davido’s mistress among other things triggered interesting comments from netizens. Read some of them below:

Glam_witmimi:

“You’ll be surprised at the number of married men that will rush her after this … some people commenting will DM herlife is crazy like that people criticize publicly and patronize privately.”

miraluxuryworld:

“She is saying so many people’s mind but pretense go wan finish una.”

edens_glam:

“There’s something really about this Nedu’s podcast.”

Shimmer_joy:

“Davido has really suffered in the hands of Nigerians!!!!‍♀️”

ddashnblushmakeovers:

“I wish she’s even hot, sadly she’s just a regular girl seeking validation. Take a chill pill, you’re not “that girl” cos the pretty ones are not this fóòlish.”

Inumidun_:

“Shout out to those amazing women who hustle with their legs closed, you guys are the only good things left in this godforsaken world…. Tufiakwa!”

___babyvee_:

“80% of the girls in this comment are seeing married men smh social media ehh everybody is innocent.”

Joaquimtonii_:

“She sounds like a broken person who has let their unfortunate experiences lead their decisions about relationships. I don’t blame her at all, it’s her life and she gets to choose what she can handle going forward and what she can’t.”

Donwilly01_:

“She no even fine.”

Oyin.debby:

“Girl, you’re not even all that.”

koitarfits_:

“David is a changed man please . Use another example plizzz.”

_lexiibaby__:

“I don’t see why you should be using davido and chioma as an example o.”

thefoodnetworknig2:

“You’re not even that girl they want to keep outside…As what now? Prophetess or ielts teacher?”

Davido shares what he made at MSG

Legit.ng had reported that Davido had opened up about the huge amount he raked in during his Madison Square Garden concert, which took place in the US.

He was speaking with an international media, Business Unlimited, about his career when he mentioned the amount he made.

According to him, he made $1.3m during the event.

Source: Legit.ng