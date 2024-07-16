Nollywood actor Kunle Remi recently shared a post about his wife on his Instagram page, and it got netizens talking

The movie star posted a throwback video of his wife from her gallery while nothing that she wasn’t on social media

Netizens reacted to the video, and one of them advised the actor not to put his partner online to avoid getting trolled

Nigerian actor Kunle Remi and his wife, Tiwi, sparked a discussion on social media after a recent Instagram post.

The movie star shared a throwback video of his wife, accompanied by a funny caption on his official Instagram page.

The clip showed Kunle’s wife, Tiwi, dancing to a gospel song while getting ready to step out. According to the actor, the video was from before he met her. He also added that he wishes to be able to hack her gallery because of how funny it is.

He wrote:

“Before I met Tiwi !! I wish I could hack her gallery, Una go laugh tire! Chai and she is not on IG oo.”

Fan advises Kunle Remi about his wife

After Kunle Remi shared his wife’s old video online, it raised a series of comments including one from a netizen who advised him to be private with his love life. The person wrote:

“You no go keep ur fine gentle wife nau o...not let these bitter cola wey full social.media reason ur matter boda Saro.”

Netizens react to Kunle Remi’s post

Legit.ng gathered some comments from netizens about Kunle Remi posting his wife online. Read them below:

Mz_maw:

“Love it for her! People are too bitter. They don’t have the access to carry their sadness and opinions to her social media.”

Tatascaritas:

“Mrs. Remi . Takes a lot of discipline to not be on IG in this day and age. I applaud her.”

Luxelayor:

“He reach to warn am, awon bad belle werey that will do anything to destroy a happy home.”

My_naija_adventures:

“Very "unjoyful" people .”

Theonpointmc:

“It’s that bitterness that will choke them.”

briggi83:

“Them no reach.. make una stop dey tell adults wetin to do.”

Augustivity:

“Amennnnnn.. beautiful response! Allow people do what they like! It’s non of your business!!”

queenakins_j:

“BEAUTIFUL RESPONSE.”

