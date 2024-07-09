An old picture of singer Burna Boy working in the studio has surfaced online as fans are reacting massively to it

In the photo, he was standing in front of a microphone singing while he had his signature red hat on

Wizkid FC also bought out evidence that their favourite was also active in the industry then and had a collation with MI

Afrobeat singer Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, has stirred reactions after an old picture of him working in the studio surfaced.

The music act, who ranked as the number one artist in Nigeria, was seen in front of a microphone singing. He wore a red-shirt and his signature red cap.

The Grammy Award winner was holding a manuscript as he sang.

Fans dig up old picture of Burna Boy working in studio.

Source: Instagram

Wizkid FC reacts to picture

Reacting to the post, a die hard fan of Ayodeji Balogun, aka, Wizkid known as Salah Nation on social media said that the 'Ojuelegba' crooner was also active in the music industry then.

He shared a proof of the collaboration Wizkid had with his senior colleague and rapper, MI in 2008.

See the post here :

How fans reacted to the old picture of Burna Boy

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans about the post. Here are some of the comments below:

@27_flamezz:

"Same year Davido released amala."

@seunjay_nooni:

"I believe the world shall notice me one day."

@blackyolkgram:

"When I don blow begin post my own dem no go understand say man don Tay for the game."

@cprian_101:

"And they are both selling out now..so what’s your point?"

@shocker_one_of_one:

"Odogwu na legend no be every time Benny go Dey remind una."

@samzy1183:

"Them dey tell all of Una say Wizzy be popsy una dey shout."

@iam.obailukan:

"Na all of them don Dey sing for long time. Na when them blow we dey recognize."

@bestman574:

"Leave talk baba nla is still d goat."

@vardy101_:

"Well me and you know say wizi no sing reach am sha."

@hsk_hodustic:

"Odg no be new cat, he was on book of rap story featuring reminisce(first album) Google the year."

