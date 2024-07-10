A video is making the round of Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu and singer Harrysong as they clashed in Lagos

In the recording, Harrysong was seen pushing the actor and asking him if he was mad as he falls down

A man came to the scene to separate them and to take Harrysong away from hitting the actor after he fell

Nigerian singer Harrison Tare Okiri, widely known as Harrysong, has been sighted allegedly fighting Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu in front of a building in Lagos.

In the video circulating online, the music act pushed Maduagwu down as he repeatedly asked if he was mad.

The movie act, who is fond of calling out celebrities, fell on the floor as he shouted that Harrysong should leave him. The reason for their altercation was not stated, but it was alleged that Maduagwu had called out Harrysong after he released a new song titled Maria.

Recall that Harrysong had released a thriller of his song, Maria. The visual was hugely criticised because he used ladies wearing nun uniforms.

Reactions trails the video of Harrysong and Maduagwu fighting

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans about the video. Here are some of the comments below:

Uche Maduagwu slams Psquare

Legit.ng had reported that Maduagwu had voiced his displeasure at Psquare's reunion as he queried what the brothers have been able to achieve together.

The actor stressed that Paul and Peter Okoye would be better off pursuing solo careers.

Uche Maduagwu pointed out that it was when Psquare reunited that Paul Okoye's marriage crashed.

