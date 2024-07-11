Crossdresser Bobrisky has spent three months of his six-month jail sentence in Kirikiri prison

Recall that the controversial crossdresser had pleaded guilty to the naira abuse after the EFCC investigated him

The likes of Verydarkman, Tunde Ednut, among others, penned comments as they await the crossdresser's release in another three months' time

Nigerian crossdresser Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, popularly known as Bobrisky or Mummy of Lagos, has continued to serve her jail sentence at Kirikiri Correctional Centre in Lagos.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that In early April 2024, Bobrisky was arrested for allegedly abusing the naira following an investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Bobrisky was sentenced to 6 months in prison. Credit: @bobrisky222 @verydarkblackman

On April 5, Bobrisky pleaded guilty to four counts of currency abuse. However, on April 12, 2024, Bobrisky was imprisoned for six months with no fine option.

Tunde Ednut, VDM others react as Bobrisky clocks three months

Sharing pictures of the crossdresser on his page, the Instagram blogger wrote:

"Like joke, like joke, Bobrisky has been in prison for 3 months now. Wishing him all the best."

He then added

"It is well. She will be fine: FreeBobrisky."

See Tunde Ednut's post below:

Verydarkman, in the comment section, wrote, 'Is not fair' and included a downward smiling face.

Read other reactions below:

carl_johnson106:

"@verydarkblackman him don grow beard by now."

haras_luxury:

"@verydarkblackman sebi na ur partner in crime go and get him lawyer to bring him out."

nene_george:

"If you missed mommy of Lagos, Abeg gather here let’s take some provisions to him in kirikiri."

nara_ozim:

"Literally thought about him last night I hope he is doing ok."

tommybomb_official:

"I come Dey feel bad for Bob ‍♂️ I was actually thinking that after two weeks max he was gonna be released but Omo like play like play these people stretch the matter o. After God na Government @portablebaeby 2023."

doophan:

"My own be say s/he missed davido’s wedding and amvca."

realnaya5:

"Three months left bob."

James Brown visits Bobrisky in Kirikiri

Meanwhile, Legt.ng recalls reporting that Bobrisky's colleague James Brown paid him a visit at Kirikiri.

The Princess of Africow shares pictures of him with some correctional centre officials.

He further disclosed he was at the prison to check up on the Mummy of Lagos.

