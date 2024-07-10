Celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest, is known for wearing luxurious outfits and attending classy events

This time, the socialite decided to display his religious side as he wore a red outfit and rocked a rosary on his neck

He sang the popular Ave Maria song and made the sign of the cross as he positioned himself for prayer

Celebrity barman, Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, was in a solemn mood as he prayed to Mother Mary while he rocked a rosary.

Cubana Chiefpriest displays emotions as he sings Ave Maria. Image credit: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

The Catholic Church member wore a red shirt and trousers which he complemented with brown slippers as he sat on a chair.

He sang Ave Maria (a Latin word which means hail Mary) calmly and moved his head at intervals before he held the cross part of his rosary and kissed it.

The socialite continued meditating and his fans stated that whatever made him seek prayers from Mother Mary in the Bible was a serious issue.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Cubana is known for mingling with high society individuals and singer, David Adeleke, aka Davido, is one of his close pals. He also played a visible role during the Feel crooner's wedding recently.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Cubana's video

Several fans of the celebrity barman have reacted to his video. Legit.ng has compiled some of the comments below:

@jacks_onville500:

"Catholics tap in."

@kush_lito:

"From chief priest to parish priest."

@theonly_terrybtc:

"Any problem wey fit make Chief Priest remember Ave Maria like this fit kill me."

@am_fabio_da_silva:

"Mother Mary our great intercessor."

@mara_schino1:

"Mary to the world. This woman has done good than I can recall in my whole life."

@5khairsbybenny:

"Chai....na Mother Mary be last resort like this o."

@koniwaloxx:

"May our blessed mother intercede for you and me too."

@toshblinks:

"Bills plenty for the head."

@teeben_tmu:

"Na this time for Bible wey Jesus wept."

Cubana Chiefpriest celebrates over EFCC's case

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cubana Chiefpriest was in an excited mood as he announced that his case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had been struck out in court.

The celebrity barman could not contain his joy as he thanked his lawyer and the anti-graft agency.

He also revealed that he was on his way to the wedding of his close pals Davido and Chioma in Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng