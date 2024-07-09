Brazilian footballer, Roberto Firmino is now a pastor in his home country and the story has gone viral on social media

Also, multiple media reports have it that the star player accepted the Lord's call alongside his wife and is now ministers

They are said to have been ordained as ministers in an evangelical church in Brazil where they would work for the Lord

Reactions have trailed news reports that Roberto Firmino has become a pastor in his home country of Brazil.

Roberto Firmino, who played for Liverpool, has reportedly accepted the Lord's call and is now a gospel preacher.

Roberto, who played for Liverpool, has become a pastor. Photo credit: Getty Images/John Powell and X/@TheAnfieldBuzz.

Source: UGC

The church where Roberto Firmino was ordained is not named, but it is said to be an evangelical church.

The Al-Ahli player is said to have accepted the call alongside his wife.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Roberto Firmino, who is now 32 years old, played for Liverpool between 2015 and 2023 when he moved to Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia.

The story, which was also shared by @instablog9ja, went viral, with many netizens taking to the comment section to share their views.

See the post below:

Reactions as Roberto Firmino become a pastor in Brazil

@Daniel Regha said:

"Firmino wants to carryout pastoral duties while he's still a professional footballer? That's impossible. One can't serve two masters at the same time, he's either a full-time pastor or a footballer. Life is a journey & anyone can choose to serve God, but being a pastor isn't by wish, one has to be called to do the job."

@ibukuamosun said:

"Life is a journey till you die, embrace all the opportunity along the way."

@unclewilson said:

"Firmino always had it in him. Fred will join him in the next few years."

@iampelumi said:

"South Americans are more religious than Africans."

Osaze Odemwingie shares his passion for the gospel

Meanwhile, a former Super Eagles player, Peter Osaze Odemwingie, has shared what he is currently doing after his career.

In several TikTok videos seen on his page, Osaze expressed his passion for the gospel and the things of God.

When people questioned his calling, he told them that it was not today he started knowing the place of God in his life.

Source: Legit.ng