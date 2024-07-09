Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo recently took to social media to address the issue of entitlement among some Nigerians

Nollywood actor Anayo Modestus Onyekwere, aka Kanayo O Kanayo, recently posted on social media his complaints about entitled Nigerians.

On his verified Instagram page, the movie star shared a video where he lamented about people who displayed ingratitude after receiving monetary gifts.

Fans react as KOK slams entitled people. Photos: @kanayo.o.kanayo

According to KOK, somebody does another person a favour by sending them money and they reply by saying ‘seen’. He went on to lambaste such people, adding that they had an inheritance mentality and that the money they received was not their right.

The Nollywood actor said that a person who doesn’t show gratitude has shown ingratitude. He then advised that people should be grateful because nobody owes them anything.

In his words:

“Why are people very ungrateful? You do somebody a favour by sending him or her money, and the person receives it and sends you a text ‘seen’. Seen? Come on! You think it’s your right? That’s an inheritance mentality. People are like this and it doesn’t show you are grateful. Look gratitude unspoken is ingratitude spoken, It’s not a right. Learn to be grateful for whatever somebody does for you, and that way, the person will be encouraged to do more and stop being selfish. Be grateful. Nobody owes you anything.”

See the video below:

Netizens react as KOK blasts ungrateful people

Read what some Nigerians had to say about KOK’s video on gratitude below:

King_jsg:

“Don’t mind them sir…they have sacrificed their gratitude for pride.”

dripcult123:

““Gratitude unspoken is a ingratitude spoke “~Kanayo O Kanayo.”

hito_delights:

“Deep. A grateful heart is a magnet for miracles.”

eyetee2:

“Seen is good, what about the ones you will still have to ask have you seen the alart or received the money because the money sent to them is not as they expected so they choose to do as if they did not receive it.”

mr_elvis_kobi:

“It’s Pride mixed with jealousy and insecurities. Some can’t believe you’re the one bailing them out and they rather wanna trade places.”

Mondaysinclair:

“Poor people and pride are 5&6.”

golddesire_oma:

“Some people can feel entitled due to their own inner anger and just pure jealousy of someone else. Entitled people enjoy seeing a person suffer or fail, then turning around and rationalizing that the person “deserved” this kind of treatment that teaches them “appreciation” or will gain “strength”. Entitlement can form relationships of parent/child among grown adults or a constant “life teacher/student” stance among people with equal intelligence. Entitlement hides their own true bitterness due to what they could never do or have, but is covered up by master manipulators that appear to look innocent to the world.”

Jewe.lry717:

“Some won't even send a message they will wait for you to call if they have received and will still not say thank you but yes.”

Oluwatosinayominikan:

“They don't even know that most of the giver gave out the money despite having so much needs too.”

King_c_officially:

“If na person way borrow me money nko”

Source: Legit.ng