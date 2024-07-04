Nigerian singer Davido’s wedding has brought attention to one of his cousins, Folasade Adeleke, on social media

Just recently, the mum of three started to make social media headlines over rumours of her doing a BBL

This development drew a comment from Davido on social media, and other netizens shared their thoughts

Nigerian singer David Adeleke Davido’s cousin, Folasade Adeleke, is making headlines after her recent post drew the attention of netizens.

Recall that after Davido’s star-studded wedding to Chioma, a number of the singer’s family members were in the spotlight, and they piqued the interest of Nigerians.

Fans react as Davido speaks on cousin trending over BBL rumours. Photos: @folazfab, @davido

Just recently, OBO’s cousin, Folasade, was in the news over claims of her working on her body, among other things. The mum of three took to her official X page to react.

She tweeted:

“The only rumor I'm clearing up is that I had any type of surgery. Not even when I gave birth. All natural, are you dumb, don’t discredit my hard work. #homegrown”

See her post below:

Davido reacts to Folasade trending

The attention that Davido’s cousin was getting from Nigerians soon got OBO to react online.

The Unavailable crooner seemed to be amused by the development going by his post. He wrote:

“Ur trending @Folazfab”

See his post below:

Nigerians react as Folasade Adeleke speaks on BBL claims

Davido’s cousin’s reaction to the rumours about her undergoing cosmetic surgery got even more attention on social media, and Nigerians reacted. Read what they had to say below:

Sonia467438:

“Davido is a blessing to the whole Adeleke family ❤️.”

prince_ov_lagos_:

“Adeleke family sabi trend anyhow .”

fatima_grobine:

“It could be her natural body. She has all her kids before 30 what do y’all expect? She’s just 31.”

_coded11:

“I guess she just realized money isn’t everything at least add fame to it.. I’m sure she’s doing everything to join the IG celebrities.. clout go they jam clout for line.”

Yrn.slimeyy:

“You go explain tire .”

Preshy_xcotz:

“AdelekeSabi treeeeend 4wetin no really Gud.”

Big_emperor__001:

“Rich people don’t explain they give out words and and we the poors argues about it.”

bernbankz:

“If you get money, do surgery, no need to Dey explain. Na your body, na your money.”

Slamhitfactory:

“This Fab has been seeking fame since forever .. female BREd.”

oluwatiresimi_1:

“Everything na plastic nor Dey lie for us abeg .”

Udochukwu_h:

“Anything for clout.”

threalmaya_amaka:

“E be like say this one Dey find man.”

