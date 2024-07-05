Nigerian singer Seun Kuti caused a stir on social media after he shared a video of his investments

The music star and activist posted clips of his building project amid claims from critics that he was poor

Seun Kuti’s move sparked a series of reactions from netizens, with some saying his action was unnecessary and others praising his project

Nigerian singer and activist Seun Kuti recently responded to his critics on social media with a video of his housing project.

Just recently, the Afrobeats musician who got embroiled in the drama between Vincent Martins Otse (VeryDarkMan) and Iyabo Ojo, was called names online by some of his critics.

Fans react as Seun Kuti flaunts mansion he's building. Photos: @bigbirdkuti

In a new development, Seun took to his Instagram stories to react to claims that he is the ‘poorest musician’.

The 41-year-old musician posted videos showing the mansion he was building. In one of the clips, he noted that a four-car garage was also being constructed.

See the clips below:

Netizens react as Seun Kuti flaunts mansion under construction

Seun Kuti’s posts about his building project were met with mixed feelings from netizens. While some claimed it was an abandoned project, others said he was becoming the things he criticised by flaunting his wealth. A few others, however, commended the musician for doing a great job with his building.

Read some of their comments below:

Prince_kazeez:

“He’s trying. To raise a building, isn’t child’s play. I congratulate him.”

Btwizzy1:

“Una too get bad mouth for this country someone said “Abandoned project go whine you but no panic you go finish am”.”

Bigpet__:

“Seun go and cuddle the weather is so cold .”

Lickymlicky:

“Nahh I refuse to believe Seun can be pressured into showing off.”

Fingz_bolarinwa_101:

“I don’t even know why people dey think say this guy poor cos of his lifestyle.”

demayke1989:

“U for finish am first nah…”

Francis_ukotte:

“This is massive. Getting the hux to this standard is extremely expensive. Funny enough Who never build or buy land before go talk anyhow.”

Shattarveeofficiall:

“All this is not necessary.”

Official_yanki_p:

“At your age you dey show off uncompleted building when your mates dem don get house in their 20’s lol no one should come for me because I’m among the luck ones that owned their first house in their 20’s #shalom #nonoisegang.”

playne04:

“Na why I like @wizkidayo be that. He no go talk pim and he go give una assignment to dey do up n down. Na una go find wetin go clear una doubt unaself.”

qwin_beebah:

“With this reply self it obvious you are not rich still.”

Benybentz:

“I wonder why a man will broke shame his fellow man.”

4bmoves:

“The mansion looks like construction was abandoned 5 years ago .”

everythingstitches_:

“It’s funny cos his father was never materialistic, talk less do this kinda show off.”

Markotabor:

“He made a mistake for even posting, sometimes silence is GOLDEN they don't deserve to know shiiiiiiiiiii.”

Tesia480:

“This looks like an abandoned project tho.”

Samklef compares Seun Kuti to his father

Samklef made a comparison between father and son and advised Seun to stop living off his father's glory.

He explained that Fela's father was a clergyman and that the late musician created his legacy without living off his father.

He slammed Seun by calling him a fool and vowed not to stop disrespecting him until he stopped calling out others.

