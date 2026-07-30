Canada has announced that online passport renewal is now open to all eligible adult Canadians, eliminating the need to visit a Service Canada office

The new digital system allows applicants to submit their renewal application entirely online, replacing the traditional mail-in process

The rollout was designed to remove barriers for Canadians in rural communities and those with mobility challenges

Canada's immigration authority has opened up online passport renewal to all eligible adult citizens, marking a significant shift in how Canadians can access one of the country's most commonly used travel documents.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced the expansion on 28 July 2026, with Minister Lena Metlege Diab making the official declaration.

Canada updates the passport application process. Photo credit: IRCC, Canada

Source: UGC

The move means that eligible adult Canadians no longer need to mail physical documents or attend a Service Canada office in order to renew their passports.

How the new passport application process works

Under the updated system, applicants can complete the entire renewal process digitally by submitting their application form, passport photo and payment through an online portal. This replaces a process that previously required Canadians to either post their documents or appear in person at a government service location.

Announcing this new passport application process on X, IRCC said:

"We’re making passport renewal easier for Canadians. Today, Minister Lena Metlege Diab announced that online passport renewal is now available to all eligible adult Canadians.

Online passport renewal makes it easier for Canadians to access the services they need, when and where it is most convenient for them. Canadians can complete their passport renewal application online by submitting their application, photo and payment digitally, instead of mailing documents or visiting a Service Canada office. It also supports those who face barriers to in-person services, including people living in rural or remote communities and those with mobility challenges. In-person and mail-in services will continue to be available for Canadians who prefer or require these services."

See the X post below:

Canada opens new military recruitment pathway

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Canada has unveiled Skilled Military Recruits pathway for foreign military personnel seeking permanent residency.

Only four invitations issued in inaugural draw, signalling a highly specialised immigration category.

Source: Legit.ng