Nigerian singer Zlatan Ibile was captured on video giving YBNL boss, Olamide, his flowers

In the viral clip, Zlatan recounted how he made his first song with Olamide and how the music star had helped other young talents to fame

The emotional display of gratitude to Olamide warmed the hearts of netizens who reacted to Zlatan’s video

Nigerian singer Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael aka Zlatan Ibile made headlines after a video trended of him speaking about YBNL boss, Olamide ‘Badoo’ Adedeji.

In the clip which was posted on Instagram by Tunde Ednut and spotted by Legit.ng, Zlatan Ibile was heard speaking passionately about how Olamide changed his life.

Fans react as Zlatan Ibile praises Olamide. Photos: @olamide, @zlatan_ibile

Source: Instagram

The video showed the Bolanle crooner listing some of the people whose careers had benefited from . He named Asake, Fireboy, Adekunle Gold, Dotman, Ycee, Fireboy and more.

Zlatan also said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“Do you know how many people? E choke. My first song he called me for phone for Instagram, he took me to another state. Till I was recording, I didn’t believe I was going to record that song. He changed my life, he changed my career till today. Baddo will just do it, he will never say anything about it or cap about it! He will never say one thing.”

See the video below:

Netizens react as Zlatan Ibile praises Olamide

Legit.ng gathered some comments from Nigerians about Zlatan Ibile singing Olamide’s praises. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

kenepisode1:

“One of the realest Human Being i have met and worked with. ”

big___mella:

“Can we all agree that olamide is the chairman in the music industry.”

Mrfolawiyo:

“Kudos to Don Jazzy for helping artist but we all know it is business oriented. But you see this Olamide na real helper, person wey go help you without expecting anything in return. Baddo na baba❤️.”

ojayyy__:

“I’ve also heard stories of people he gave millions and never mentioned it or posted it. His street OT is very tight. No scandals, and all these artistes Zlatan mentioned are A list artists. God father .”

zottiebanksmusic:

“For one day, no ever forget say Baddo na baba ‼️”

Kennedyexcel:

“Normally olamide na low key nice person him no dey make noise,”

nkechiblessingsunday:

“Baddoo na Baba❤️.”

mcajele:

“Adekunle gold, , Zlatan, Viktor, LilKesh, YCEE, yung john, Pheelz, Fire boy , Asake, T.I Blaze, Limerick, Chinko, Picasso, Lyta, Portable, Dotman, and more . Truly BADOO na Baba .”

Biggestcomrade:

“Nah this man suppose be 001 ajeh .”

topladyhair:

“This was the same thing Tiwa savage said on radio about Olamide … she said Olamide assisted her with 49-99 wholeheartedly….. she also mentioned it is possible for him to get upset cos , she mentioned it on radio , Normal normal Baba na legend.”

Lordlamba07:

“That's called GRATITUDE ❤️.”

Shakar_el:

“Real Helpers no dey do Cho Cho Cho …. Shout out to Badddo.”

Kharmzy:

“Once Baddo jumps on your song, just start planning to relocate to a bigger mansion cos you’ve made it.”

Olamide at Davido's wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Davido joined Olamide on stage and used a microphone to address his colleague.

He tackled him for lying that he could not make it to his wedding. Davido shared how he called Olamide a day before the wedding, and the rapper said he couldn't come because he was travelling.

Recall that Olamide also thrilled the guests at Davido's traditional wedding.

Source: Legit.ng