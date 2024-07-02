Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli has come under fire on social media over her son, Tobe’s actions

The movie star shared that her son’s wife was heavily pregnant and expecting their first child

A social media user dragged the movie star for not being ashamed that her son got someone pregnant before marriage

Nigerian actress Omoni Oboli has come under scrutiny on social media after she shared her son, Tobe and his wife’s baby bump photos.

Just recently, the movie star announced that her 22-year-old son and his wife were expecting their first child together. This news came only months after they got married.

Fans react as man blasts Omoni Oboli over her son. Photos: @omonioboli

Source: Instagram

Man lambastes Omoni Oboli

While many congratulatory messages poured in for the actress and her family, she got dragged from some quarters as a few people expressed their displeasure.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

One netizen, Oriretan Honour, penned down a lengthy note to Omoni Oboli where he condemned her for not being ashamed. According to him, it was unwise that her son, who got married in March 2024, was expecting a child in June 2024.

He added that Omoni’s son Tobe and his wife had been desecrating their body before marriage. The netizen also condemned the father-to-be for getting married to a white woman and not a Nigerian. See a screenshot of his post below:

Netizens react as man slams Omoni Oboli

Legit.ng gathered some reactions from netizens over the man’s complaints about Omoni Oboli’s son’s actions. Read them below:

laudiscuisine:

“How social media gives people the effrontery to have opinions on people’s life and choices baffles me all the time.”

Presh_viv:

“Thought I have seen it all… who be this again bikonu.”

hazel_bien_:

“Haaaa, toxicity just full everywhere for this social media.”

mrsshiffy:

“See this one helping God catch sinners I pity you even God doesn’t want what you are doing.”

deejah_bee05:

“They need to do something about this SM and ppl putting mouth in matter that doesn't concern them.. see his head like coconut shape.”

marvelnwokocha:

“All of u should get out joor.”

Obyy_4christ:

“Hmmm! Wahala no too much?”

ashionye_30:

“The audacity.”

Mercyglitters:

“And Dem never stone this guy to death with his yeye unwise advice.”

mariah_pink_collection:

“Thé termerity ‍♀️.”

Lamour__king:

“This wanna be Daniel Regha. Everybody just wants to be criticising people,I blame socio medium oo.”

Omoni Oboli celebrates 46th birthday

Nigerian actress Omoni Oboli turned heads in new photos as she celebrated her 46th birthday in style.

The actress shared a video of herself looking hot in a turtle neck top paired with skinny jeans and thigh-high boots.

The photo posted by the actress was accompanied by prayers for herself and her fans, who in turn showered her with love.

Source: Legit.ng