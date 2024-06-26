More clips from the after-party of Chivido 2024 have emerged online, and a video of Davido tackling his industry pal Olamide has gone viral

In the clip making the rounds, Davido tackled Olamide when he came on stage to perform alongside his signee, Fireboy DML

Davido shared how he called an Olamide a day before the wedding, and the rapper told him that he couldn't make it for his wedding because he was travelling

Clips from the afterparty of David Adeleke and Chioma's traditional wedding have emerged online, and videos of different Afrobeats artists performing at the ceremony have gone viral.

One of the highlights of the afterparty that had people talking was when YBNL boss and rapper Olamide made a surprise entrance.

Olamide came on stage minutes after his record label signee, Fireboy DML, was about to wrap his performance.

Davido was stunned when he saw his colleague take the stage and ran on stage to join him.

Davido tackles Olamide for coming late

The groom joined Olamide on stage and took a microphone to address his colleague. He tackled him for lying that he could make it to his wedding.

Davido shared how he called Olamide a day before the wedding, and the rapper said he couldn't come because he was travelling.

OBO thanked Olamide for honouring his invite but still slammed him for coming late.

Reactions trail video of Davido tackling Olamide

Here are some of the comments that trailed Davido and Olamide's exchange at Chivido afterparty:

@klinman8:

"Baddo with the Steeze."

@ipheoluw:

"Big surprise baddoo."

@akinlabi06:

"Badoo na baba."

@akinkunlesmith:

"Baddo no dey lie.......#surprise."

@sirgregs:

"King mide to ni ola."

@official_2muchmoney:

"Baddo na baba for street."

@phamousupload:

"Walahi Davido is just a big baby. Look at how happy he is."

@bosslady_1232:

"Such a pleasant surprise for OBO."

