Nigerian singer Olu Maintain is back in the news after he shared new videos on social media

In the clips, the Yahooze crooner was seen flaunting his jewelry as he rocked several rings on his fingers with shiny bracelets

The video seemed to amuse many netizens, with some of them either praising his steeze or asking questions

Nigerian singer Olumide Adegbulu, aka Olu Maintain, found himself back on mainstream media after a video he posted online went viral.

The Yahooze crooner took to his official Instagram page to post a series of videos of himself on a night out, fully decked out in shiny jewelry around his neck, wrist, teeth, and fingers.

In one of the clips, the music star had heavy rings on each finger of his hand and several shiny bracelets on his wrists as well as wristwatches on both hands. See the clip below:

Another video showed Olu Maintain’s teeth fully decorated with gold and silver-stoned grills. See below:

Netizens react to Olu Maintain’s steeze

The video of Olu Maintain’s heavily accessorised self soon went viral online and sparked a series of funny comments from Nigerians. Read what some of them bad to say about it below:

Jayden_vickyy:

“Make he sha no near magnet ”

bwealth___:

“Olu no wan maintain again ooo .”

Emeka_:

“Rich no be by bling bling. Regardless, he has sha maintained his wealth over the years.”

chimmoneyworldp:

“Borrow pose .”

kaysobo:

“Hope they’re not FAKE though .”

Caleb_inioluwa:

“Well, olumaintan no small sha! You remember yahozeee .”

Naija.bakers:

“OGs before IG. The ballers before ballers. No disrespecting Olu Maintain.”

Princesschioma:

“Too tacky.”

bianca_umeh:

“Olu that maintained himself.”

Ajibola_olaf:

“Genz go be like we don't know him burna still dey junior secondary school when he drop yahoosey.”

Qveen_presh1:

“For someone that sang maga don pay him maga still paying.”

Cameroun_pepper:

“With Moissanite all over him. Okay.”

Olu Maintain takes Mabel Makun shopping

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that AY Makun and his now estranged wife, Mabel, had some of their burnt items replaced by singer Olu Maintain.

The celebrity couple bumped into Olu Maintain at a mall, and the Yahooze crooner proceeded to replace some of the items AY’s wife lost in the fire.

AY shared a video showing them at a luxury perfume store as Olu Maintain picked out scents for his wife, among other things.

