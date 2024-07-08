Nigerian Afrobeat star Paul Okoye, aka Rude Boy, warmed the hearts of many with the manner he celebrated his twin children's birthday

The singer, filled with affection for the little being, noted how executed he was to father them all through the years

Rude Boy shared stunning photographs of kids from the time they were babies and grown to their current age, spurring sweet reactions online

Nigerian Afrobeat star Paul Okoye, aka Rude Boy, is celebrating the birthday of his grown adorable twins (Nadia and Nathan) with his ex-wife, Anita Okoye, as they turn 7.

The Psquare singer, who recently married his young girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma, shared charming images of his children to honour their special day.

Paul Okoye aka Rude Boy celebrates him and Anita Okoye's twin children's birthday. Credit: @iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

He referred to the youngsters as his "biggest double blessings," who are cherished deeply by their parents.

Rude Boy further conveyed his wish and affection for his children Nadia and Nathan.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"HAPPY 7th BIRTHDAY TO MY BIGGEST DOUBLE BLESSINGS EVER !! #Nadia & #Nathan WE LOVE YOU GUYS. BIG 7. BLESSINGS ALWAYS. cc @anita_okoye."

See his post below:

Rude Boy's birthday wish spurs reaction online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

iamemmanueljr_:

"Happy birthday double double."

clara_onyi:

"Then don grow Happy birthday Cutie."

donteetv:

"More life DOUBLE DOUBLE. Ifeoma ifeoma."

geek_bluescat:

"Happy birthday, to both of them. This is so cute."

t.bel28L

"Live large. Nadia is looking auntylicious."

megtally_oches:

"you and Anita, I really respect your maturity, people please learn from this people, happy 7th birthday beautiful."

anirwothg:

"Happy birthday to Nadia and Nathan, more years of blessings."

seyivodi:

"Happy birthday my babies , July is for kings and queens."

nashe_28:

"I hope Ivy does not come and say happy birthday to “them” if you know you know Happy birthday to the gorgeous twins Nathan and Nadia."

cheickoumardiarra4:

"I'm sick of being a millionaire, what should I do with my money."

Ifeoma Ivy speaks about Paul Okoye

Legit.ng had reported that Rude Boy's girlfriend opened up about her relationship with the singer.

She granted an interview on Cool FM and said that she used to get a lot of mean messages from social media users.

Ivy noted that the one that pained her the most was the fact that she was called a homewrecker.

Source: Legit.ng