Paul Okoye’s Wife Ivy Ifeoma’s New Video Stirs Speculations As She Stylishly Confirms Rumours
- A trending video of singer Paul Okoye's wife, Ivy Ifeoma, has spurred speculations on social media
- In the viral video, Ivy Ifeoma, who is reportedly outside the country, slightly flaunted what netizens have tagged as a pregnancy bump
- As expected, the video has spurred jubilations from fans and supporters of singer Paul Okoye and his partner
Music star Paul Okoye of Psquare, aka Rude Boy, could soon welcome his first child with his younger fiancée, Ivy Ifeoma.
This comes as a trending video of Ivy that left tongues wagging as she flaunted her baby bump amid pregnancy speculations.
Rumours have been circulating that Paul and Ivy are expecting a child after they held their traditional wedding some months ago, at which the singer Paul Okoye went to meet his fiancée's family.
Ivy, who appears to be out of the country, was seen in the video flaunting her pregnancy bump.
Watch the video below:
Netizens congratulate Ivy Ifeoma
Some netizens took to the comment section to congratulate and wish her well. Read some of the reactions below:
miss_editimi:
"Pregnancy suits her so pretty."
ruthlala05:
"Safe delivery."
ojiugo_01:
"She wants to give birth."
chichiosas2:
"Pregnancy look good on you."
nirvanankoli:
"Your baby is gonna be too beautiful! You glow in preggo."
ezeani_obosi:
"fine gurl eeh u looks gorgeous .. thank God for dt baby boy coming.. he will be ur backbone.. He will be d takeover when d time reach."
donprince_medicalspatherapis:
"Our beautiful wife ivy you look gorgeous."
black_bayeme:
"U look like your pregnant."
realaisha05:
"BLOODY WOMB WATCHERS!!!!!"
Ify Ivy speaks about trolls
Legit.ng recalls reporting that Ivy Ifeoma, opened up on how comments from trolls over her relationship with Paul affected her.
Ivy Ifeoma, a guest on a show, was asked about getting verbal attacks from trolls on social media for dating Paul Okoye.
According to the young lady, she had been through a lot at the hands of social media haters.
Source: Legit.ng
