Another old video from Davido and Sophia Momodu's good time before he married Chioma has resurfaced online

In the video, the DMW label boss was seen fanning his baby mama as she retouched her make-up

The video has been compared with a recent video of Davido also fanning his wife Chioma during their traditional wedding

Afrobeats star David Adeleke Davido's battle with his first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, over their daughter Imade's custody has remained a heated topic, with netizens taking sides.

Amid the reactions that have trailed the duo's drama online, some netizens have dug up another video of the good times between Davido and Sophia.

Netizens compare old video of Davido with Sophia Momodu to a clip from his wedding with Chioma. Credit: @davido

In the now-viral video from one of Imade's birthday parties, Davido was seen fanning Sophia while she retouched her makeup and conversed with some ladies.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail video of Davido fanning Sophia Momodu

While others couldn't help but comment on the bond between Davido and Sophia, others recalled a video of the DMW label boss fanning Chioma at their traditional wedding. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

RIT FABRICS:

"David loves Sophia but only Chioma was patient enough to handle his flirtatious behavior hence,married her."

Big B:

"Same way he fanned Chioma on her wedding day, seems he's a regular fanner."

blessingehighawag:

"Davido marry Sophia join chioma is not wrong to have two wife, you have the money."

Attitude gal:

"The only time David made a song for her na Diss Song my baby mama sinachi."

I'myours__:

"He fanned Chioma too if they all calm down they'll enjoy.. he's a loving man."

Daniel7:

"You see dat ur boyfriend wey u de cook and wash clothes for him no go marry u."

halimaibrahim195:

"David was raised in a home filled with luv."

Old video of Davido and Sophia uniting to celebrate Imade

Legit.ng recalls reporting that netizens re-shared an old video of Davido and his baby mama, Sophia Momodu, celebrating their daughter Imade's birthday.

In the video, Sophia was seen beaming with smiles as she stood beside Davido with pride.

Reacting, some netizens claimed it was what Sophia wanted.

