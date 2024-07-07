Singer Davido's aide, Israel DMW, was caught eating back his words after he made some claims that detested the artiste's baby mama, Sophia Momodu

Sophia and Davido's daughter, Imade, had spoken about the number of countries she had visited and Israel said she was being sponsored by Davido

She called Israel on the phone to warn him seriously and the reaction of the singer's aide got many people talking

Sophia Momodu, an entrepreneur and the mother of Imade, Davido's first child, decided to put his aide, Israel DMW, in his place with a phone call.

Israel DMW pleads with Sophia Momodu after she calls him to stop lying on social media.

Israel, the logistics manager of the Grammy nominee, real name David Adeleke, stated that Sophia's trips with Imade to different countries were sponsored by Davido some months ago.

However, in the recent child custody drama between Davido and Sophia, Israel shaded Sophia on Instagram, describing her as a gold digger.

Some hours later, a phone call between Sophia and Israel was shared online. In the audio, he was heard begging Sophia after she confronted him for saying that Davido was taking care of their child.

Sophia told him to stop lying against her on social media. Moreover, she said Davido had abandoned Imade for the past three years and she still chose to mind her business. Israel apologised and stated that he never spoke badly about her to Davido.

Listen to the audio below

Peeps react to Sophia and Israel's audio

Legit.ng has compiled some of the comments below:

@babariga_v:

"A woman recording her conversation would only say certain things to paint herself as the good one."

@frannyseyo:

"Sophia records everything just to score points. She's got nothing to lose."

@tufab:

"Israel be like NEPA. so unstable."

@uchemaduagwu:

"See why his wife no stay? He no get wisdom

@jujualsep:

"Sophia is releasing everything. Una don provoke Mama Imade."

@omodollars:

"Davido gives to the public and abandoned his first child for 3 years and now, he wants joint custody?"

@omalicha_of_dublin:

"Sophie should never never be silent while they slander her, continue to speak your truth...it drives them crazy."

Sophia Momodu lambasts Israel DMW

Legit.ng earlier reported that Sophia reacted to Isreal DMW's recent claims about the singer's duties in his daughter Imade's life.

he 9-year-old celebrated her Children's Day with a media chat where she disclosed the number of countries she has visited.

Isreal immediately remarked that the little girl's trips were made possible via his boss; Sophia didn't waste time in correcting the wrong notion the singer's aide made.

