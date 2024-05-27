Davido's baby mama, Sophia Momodu, reacted to Isreal DMW's recent claims about the singer's duties in his daughter Imade's life

The 9-year-old celebrated her Children's Day with a media chat where she disclosed the number of countries she has visited

Isreal immediately remarked that the little girl's trips were made possible via his boss; Sophia didn't waste time in correcting the wrong notion the singer's aide made

The beautiful Children's Day celebration between Davido's baby mama, Sophia Momodu and her daughter, Imade Adeleke, has suddenly taken an unexpected turn.

This happened after the singer's first child, Imade, revealed that she has travelled to over one billion countries during a recent media chat on May 27.

Sophia Momodu attacks Isreal DMW for claims on Imade's welfare. Credit: @isrealdmw, @realsophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

Following that Davido's aide Isreal DMW reacted to the news and bragged that Imade's lifestyle was possible because of the singer.

Isreal's remark went viral on social media and triggered Sophia Momodu to open up on how she has single-handedly looked after her daughter.

Recall that the two parents (Davido and Sophia) have been in a series of back-and-forth since the Afrobeats star married his heartbeat, Chioma Rowland Adeleke.

Sophia Momodu implied in one of her tirades that her relationship with Davido was strained and suggested that he was financially exploiting her.

Sophia Momodu drags Isreal DMW

In a series of tweets, the businesswoman pointed out that the entertainment hypeman was lying about her daughter's welfare and that social media was not real life.

"I told Isreal the 1st time he lied on social media that I didn't find it funny & he apologized. Why he's lying on his oga again on my child's post is beyond me #SocialMediaIsNotRealLife."

Sophia revealed that she takes her daughter on all the foreign tours she goes on, and all expenses are paid out of her pocket.

She implied that Davido and his cohorts owed her so much for how she has single-handedly raised their child in wealth.

"What does me taking my child on a tour of the south of France have to do with your oga's money? Y'all owe me so much money but have the audacity to be capping on social media. Is Isreal ok??"

Sophia expressed her displeasure at Isreal for wanting to spoil a day meant for children with his unnecessary lies.

"It's either you're helping or you're a distraction. Just capping anyhow on Children's Day for that matter. Isreal no Dey fear God? What's all this???"

See more of her tweets below:

Reactions trail Sophia's outburst

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@phynation2:

"I think his cruising."

@Angelsbraces:

"Well he should find something else like his failed marriage to cruise with."

@ItsLor4:

"This one too ya bodi dey always para…try to overlook somethings Abeg…nobi everything you go dey address."

@iam_philopearl:

"When I saw that comment I was also smiling. That mumu go comment Oga’s money."

@pharmridamz:

"Sophia pls not today u don pass dis level atimes we should learn to know who is wat our time not any Chocho u go dey reply try get ignore button."

@ClaireOlga3:

"Hashtag is that social media is not real life makes your post part of the fake life. Lady stop addressing your real life issues on social media it puts you in the same light with all your baby daddy’s accusers and the thirsty women. You are above all this. Sit back and evaluate."

Sophia takes Imade to bible study and choir Practice

Nigerian singer Davido's first child, Imade Adeleke, warmed many's hearts with sessions of her in church.

In a series of videos captured by Sophia Momodu, the youngster's mother, Imade was spotted in a Bible study class with her fellow kids. Sophia sits at the far end of the church to capture the moment.

In a separate video, Imade would update her mother on the progress of her choir rehearsals. The businesswoman then inquired if she would be a backup for the final rendition. But the 9-year-old kiddo surprised her mum by revealing she was a lead singer.

Source: Legit.ng