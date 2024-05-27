Davido's personal logistic manager, Isreal Afeare, aka Israel DMW, spurred a frenzy online after he hailed his boss' fatherly duties

The Afrobeats singer's first daughter Imade buzzed the internet with a list of all the countries she has been too

Isreal aware of his oga's capabilities, revealed if the little girl lied or not about the viral statement she made

Davido's personal logistic manager, Israel Afeare, aka Israel DMW, has praised his boss for taking care of his children.

The singer's first child, Imade Adeleke, buzzed the internet when she stated that she couldn't count the number of countries she had visited.

Isreal DMW reacted to Imade's travel claims. Credit: @isrealdmw, @realimadeadeleke

Source: Instagram

The little girl was forced to sum it up to one billion during a made chat to mark Children's Day.

This elicited emotions from social media users, who took to the comments to gush over her wealthy background.

Davido's aide, Israel DMW, was one of those, as he praised his boss and noted that the Afrobeats star made Imade's lifestyle possible.

"OGA MONEY," he wrote.

Israel DMW hails Davido. Credit: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

In a previous report, Imade Adeleke, warmed many's hearts with sessions of her in church.

In a series of videos captured by Sophia Momodu, the youngster's mother, Imade was spotted in a Bible study class with her fellow kids. Sophia sits at the far end of the church to capture the moment.

In a separate video, Imade would update her mother on the progress of her choir rehearsals. The businesswoman then inquired if she would be a backup for the final rendition. But the 9-year-old kiddo surprised her mum by revealing she was a lead singer.

Sophia Momodu shares interesting details about her and Davido’s daughter

Sophia Momodu revealed some interesting information about their daughter Imade Adeleke and their relationship.

In a recent media chat, the lifestyle entrepreneur was asked about the biggest lesson her daughter Imade has taught her. She revealed that the child has made her understand the importance of forgiveness regardless of the situation.

Sophia acknowledged her aggressive character, admitting to being vocal and, at times, prone to raising her voice. But she has been inspired by Imade's cheerful aura to forgive without an apology.

