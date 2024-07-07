Israel DMW, the logistics manager of singer Davido, has weighed into the trending drama between his boss and his baby mama Sophia Momodu

Without mentioning her name, he described Sophia's age difference with Davido and slammed her for sharing private chats online

He made other accusations against her which unsettled netizens and they noted that Israel was being disrespectful to Sophia

The child custody drama between singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, and his baby mama, Sophia Momodu, has taken another twist as Israel DMW shares his take.

Israel DMW criticises Sophia for releasing private chats amid Imade's joint custody battle with Davido. Image credit: @israeldmw, @thesophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

The logistics manager of Davido, with real name Israel Afeare, noted that any lady who sleeps with a rich younger man and gets pregnant for him is a gold digger and has no shame.

It is paramount to note that Sophia is currently six years older than Davido and they had their first child (Imade) together nine years ago.

As paragraphs and private chats from Sophia's defense against Davido over Imade's custody were David's shared online, Israel felt it was uncalled for.

His post on Instagram gathered several criticisms from netizens who felt Israel was being disrespectful for describing his boss' baby mama as a gold digger.

See Israel's post below:

Mixed reactions trail Israel's post

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Israel's post below:

@ms.annieberri:

"The fact that Davido is allowing Israel to disrespect people close to him especially the mother of his child is wrong. He has no right disrespecting Sophia."

@xtyko2:

"This is the reason why Sophia should fight to avoid Imade being around such foul people."

@benh_adams:

"What of any old man wey dey sing praises for boy him senior?"

@thechinnie:

"This isn’t loyalty, this is eye service."

@golddesire_oma:

"Coming from a man who can’t maintain his home for just one year and he drags his mother-in-law and father-in-law like I pass my neighbor generator, even to the point of their conversation. Coming from a man who is ready to lick the a*nus of the same boy old enough to be his son."

@iwualaonyinyeyaddy:

"For once, I agree with Israel."

@onefinegirlsha:

"For the fact that she talked about his dead child. Omo I don't even blame Israel."

Sophia slams Israel DMW

Legit.ng earlier reported that Sophia reacted to Isreal DMW's recent claims about the singer's duties in his daughter Imade's life.

The 9-year-old celebrated her Children's Day with a media chat where she disclosed the number of countries she has visited.

Israel immediately remarked that the little girl's trips were made possible via his boss; Sophia didn't waste time in correcting the wrong notion the singer's aide made.

