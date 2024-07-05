Singer Speed Darlington recently shared his experience from his first date with a lady amid his ongoing search for a wife

The controversial singer, in a viral video, lamented after spending above his N5k budget for a date

Speed Darlington, who was disappointed for not sticking with his budget, spurred reactions with his video

Controversial singer and content creator Darlington Okoye, better known as Speed Darlington, aka Akpi, remains focused on his search for a wife, as he recently shared his first date experience.

Speed Darlington, who berated his village people for removing a signboard he erected, revealed he planned to spend only N5k on his date but ended up spending close to N85k.

Speed Darlington expresses disappointment in himself over first date. Credit: @speedarlintv

Source: Instagram

The singer also expressed disappointment in himself for being unable to uphold his standard regarding dating.

"I said I wouldn't spend more than N5k," Akpi said while sharing a receipt of what he and his partner spent money on during the date.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Of the N84,500, Akpi disclosed that he paid half while the lady paid the rest.

He spoke about how a first date was supposed to be more about getting to know the other person.

Watch as Akpi speaks below:

Netizens react to Akpi's lamentation

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions read them below:

_peaceful_baddie:

"Wait oh, he’s making all these noise because of simple 84,500 ? omo akpi won’t kiiiill me oh when I say akpians you say."

thefoodnetworknig2:

"Presido no dey lose guard on a norms! What went wrong? Girl must be all that and more, I wan see am."

sweetlady_vee__:

"Maybe na that girl way he meet for hunt game shoe."

wallpaperplace:

"85,000 and I no even squeeze breezz!! Which kind Agege celebrity be this."

mcmakopolo1:

"Him major problem na say e no see press."

ebychytoo:

"This babe don rip Akpiii.. We the Akpians must protest.. You can let our presido spend this much without pressing nyash."

More about Speed Darlington:

Speed Darlington tackles his aunt

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the controversial singer dragged his mum's younger sister, Helen Chinasa, for allegedly trying to take over his land.

According to Akpi, his aunt confiscated the land his kinsmen gifted him in I994.

The singer revealed that his aunt had built a Sabbath church on the land and was collecting offerings from her members.

Source: Legit.ng