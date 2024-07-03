Nigerian singer Portable displayed one of his usual antics recently after he was blown away by a fan

The Brotherhood hitmaker was seen performing at an event when a young man was moved to spray him dollars

The Zazu leader, overwhelmed by the show of appreciation, rushed to make a wild decision, leaving his fans and netizens in disbelief

A video of Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, at an event he headlined has made waves online.

The controversial performer was on stage when a fan began to spray him with dollars. Seeing the foreign currency being thrown slowly into the air triggered Portable.

Portable snatches fan's money on stage. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Without hesitation, he rushed to take the remaining bundle from the fan’s hand and stuffed it inside his underpants.

In a previous report, Portable compared musicians' earnings to footballers' income and came to the conclusion that the former gained more than the later.

In a viral video spotted by Legit.ng, Portable went on to solidify his claims by stating that musicians earned more than drug dealers and ritualists.

He implied that athletes couldn't compete monetarily with artists by highlighting the massive profits made by music streaming services like Apple Music.

It is a misconception, according to Portable, that football players make more money than musicians.

Portable spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@Freshxiick:

"E pain that guy lowkey."

@richie_cho31087:

"This Egbon carry him behave of adogbo reach stage. Portable nah baba egbon adogbo why he can’t compos himself."

@iamstretch_:

"Before he changes his mind and not spray all."

@Ollyskay:

"Loooooool...what if no be everything the guy wan spray...e come dey use laugh cover am."

@Bidal4Life:

"The guy no expect am."

@jobless__youth:

"Why una Dey even spray portable money? How many hit songs em get? Wetin em Dey sing sef?"

@StarBoiGidi:

"No matter all the controversies surrounding him..my love for him deepens..There is something in love.. it's beautiful."

@char_ln:

"Portable na hustler ooo. Na hustle e go hustle for USA.."

