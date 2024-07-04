Controversial Nigerian musician Portable became another topic of discussion online following his recent post

The street pop act decided to join the viral Get Ready With Me (GRWM) trend, which turned out to give another meaning to netizens

In the trending video that has generated a significant amount of reactions, Zazu was wearing only boxers and comfortably positioned for the camera

Controversial Nigerian musician Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has made headlines again after sharing a new video online.

The Zazu singer joined the trending hashtag "GRWM" (Get Ready With Me), casually showing off his chiselled body.

Portable's GRWM video stirred mixed reactions.

Source: Instagram

Portable, who recently completed a tour in the United States, raised eyebrows by appearing in only boxers, with the contours of his groin visible.

The street pop act walked freely in his bedroom with the camera focused on him. He later moved on to wear a two-piece outfit to complete the moment.

Taking to his caption, Portable wrote:

"ZAzuu Who dey come self dey fear na only me dey face my fear.."

Watch the video below:

A previous video of Portable, at an event he headlined, has made waves online.

The controversial performer was on stage when a fan began to spray him with dollars. Seeing the foreign currency being thrown slowly into the air triggered Portable.

Without hesitation, he rushed to take the remaining bundle from the fan’s hand and stuffed it inside his underpants.

Portable's video ignites reactions online

Legit.ng gathered the reactions below:

hoeshagee_blog:

"Zazu dey do GRWM abi wetin I see so."

mamacita_tohbad:

"Ahah wetin be this :joy::joy::joy: I cover my eyes with the blood of Jesus."

k2_kuraye_bello:

"Madness people way get better tin for under nor dey show their self Abeg carry your tooth pick comot for road."

ewaola_7:

"Who else run to the comment section :joy::clap:omo portable thing small."

ovie640:

"Once u don smoke finished,u go dey com dey advertise ur diick 4 social media."

i_money_4pf:

"Now I understand why all is ladies crushing on you."

davewellbeing:

"Put some clothes on my wife is watching."

iam_softmoney:

"Everything don scatter . Chicken dey do his own , you sef dey there. Una plenty wey no really normal."

c_poundz47:

"U be disgrace to men.. see waiting u dy do. Them nor dy advice u bro must u behave like pig all the time."

janemena:

"How many squats do you do a day boss!? Abeg your gym plug."

Naira Marley, Sam Larry dance to Zazu's diss song

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Naira Marley and his associate Sam Larry shunned their haters by dancing to Portable’s diss song.

The song seemed to have been edited by a disk jockey to play at a faster beat as the two stars danced to it.

Someone said: “Dem no send una papa.”

