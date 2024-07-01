Singer, Speed Darlington, is not happy at the way people get arrested for sharing their opinions in Nigeria

He noted that people should be allowed to speak their minds and make constructive criticisms without being gaged

However, it is not so in the country which is why Verydarkman gets arrested at his opponent's will

Nigerian singer, Speed Darlington, has noted that arresting people for airing their views in the country is not acceptable.

Speed Darlington shares his take on VDM's arrest. Image credit: @speeddarlintv, @verydarkblackman

He made a video speaking about how he is free to criticise the songs of others while others do it to him also. However, no one should be arrested for it.

The singer made an instance of if he complains about the activity of a church which disturbs him with noise pollution. In the process, the name of the church is shown online and it affects the number of people who attend the church, he said the church can sue him.

He noted that it was the way to go, not for the church to arrest him. His statement was related to the latest arrest of media personality, Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM).

According to him, arresting VDM was wrong instead of filing a lawsuit against him. He stated that he was not a fan of VDM but things must be done right.

The music star added that VDM wants to trend like him but he is following the wrong path.

Speed Darlington tackled by military men

Legit.ng earlier reported that Speed Darlington made the news for different reasons and this time, he got into a drama with the Nigerian military.

In a video he posted on his Instagram page, he said he was at the Asaba airport when the men of the force wanted to embarrass him.

Their reason was that he wore a camouflage that belonged to their profession and were not comfortable with him wearing it.

Source: Legit.ng