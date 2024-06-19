Nigerian rapper Speed Darlington is back in the news over his love life after he updated fans on social media

The music star reportedly took to his X (Twitter) page to reveal that he had finally found a woman to call his own

A series of photos of Speedy with the unnamed woman trended online, and netizens dropped their hot takes

Nigerian rapper Darlington Okoye, aka Speed Darlington, appears to have finally found love, to the surprise of his numerous fans.

The music star took to his X (Twitter) page, @AkpiSpeed, and shared a series of photos of himself with a woman while announcing that he had found a partner.

Nigerians react as Speed Darlington finally finds love. Photos: @speeddarlintv, @akpispeed / X

Source: Instagram

In the snaps, Speedy, aka Akpi, wore a pink blazer over a shirt, trousers, and matching pink sneakers. The lady with him also wore a pink dress, bag, and high-heeled shoes as she smiled in the photos.

@Akpispeed accompanied the snaps with a caption that reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“He who finds a good woman findeth a good woman.”

See the tweet below:

Netizens react as Speed Darlington reportedly finds love

The news of Speed Darlington finally finding a partner seemed to amuse many Nigerians after it went viral. Read some of their comments below:

pretty_phelicia:

“The pink suit was completely unnecessary .”

manda_hairline:

Na this woman go give akpi a taste of his own medicine ."

iam_obianujunwa:

"Woman wey make man wear pink na that kind love I de look for."

_shesfit:

“Can’t be true. We need a village girl, viirgin & somebody who is totally timid. This pink lady wara anya.”

fiercelyfab1:

“How will she cope with all dat anger issues.”

Slay_with_christy:

“I thought he wanted 18 years old girl”

veevyann_:

“See as he be like Barbie .”

Queenlyn_i:

“This won’t end well he go soon tell us say as he goes in the second time ‘isii everywhere.”

Ifu_nanya:

“I thought the werey said men should go for women below 25Anyways I pity people that believe anything on social media .”

Read more comments from Twitter below:

George Oha had this to say:

This tweep asked if the woman was under 25:

Arinze heaved a sigh of relief:

Speed Darlington lists qualities he wants in a wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng has earlier reported that Speed Darlington caused a stir on social media with his list of qualities he wanted in a wife.

The music star took to his official Instagram page to share a poster announcing that he needed a wife. Not stopping there, he listed some of the things he expected her to have.

Speedy shared a 13-point list of what his future wife should be like. He stated that he needed someone who was dark-skinned, not bigger than 150 pounds, between 18 to 23 years of age, a great listener, financially literate, a woman who had never been to Libya, and more.

Source: Legit.ng