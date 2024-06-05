Speed Darlington has expressed displeasure at his village people for removing a signboard he recently erected

Legit.ng reported that the singer, in a bid to find a wife, had put up a signboard with his picture at his village

Speed Darlington, in a viral video, revealed he doesn't understand why his signboard was removed as he is serious about settling down

Controversial singer, comedian, and content creator Darlington Okoye, better known as Speed Darlington, aka Akpi, has berated his village people for removing a signboard he erected in his quest to find a wife.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Speed Darlington shared a video of the signboard, which included his picture, his would-be wife's requirements, and what he has to offer.

Speed Darlington reacts as villagers remove his signboard

The singer, who spoke Igbo, expressed displeasure at his villagers' action as he revealed he had a reason for erecting the signboard.

Speed Darlington, who appeared to be serious about marrying a wife, said he was always paying money to sleep with women.

"I don't why you people removed the banner I had a very severe reason for mounting it All of you(The people who removed the banner) have women you are sleeping with. Allow me to find my own wife. If i want to sleep with it a woman anytime, i am always paying for it. You people had the guts to step into my land anf remove what I mounted that is jealousy," he said in part.

People react to Akpi's video

daniels_osi:

"Every region has their own Portable and comic relief. I love these guys."

__Sonofglory:

"This guy and portable I know no which one better."

Iamlizkid1:

"This guy never find wife since all this days."

@ManLykMyk:

"Who dares to remove the signboard put by Akpi himself."

FrankWriter1:

"Akpi like Don't mind your village people They are jealous."

Speed Darlington tackles his aunty

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the controversial singer dragged his mum's younger sister, Helen Chinasa, for allegedly trying to take over his land.

According to Akpi, his aunt confiscated a land his kinsmen gifted him in I994.

The singer revealed that his aunt had built a Sabbath church on the land and was collecting offerings from her members.

Source: Legit.ng