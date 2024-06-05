Speed Darlington Fumes As His Village People Remove Signboard Declaring His Search for Wife
- Speed Darlington has expressed displeasure at his village people for removing a signboard he recently erected
- Legit.ng reported that the singer, in a bid to find a wife, had put up a signboard with his picture at his village
- Speed Darlington, in a viral video, revealed he doesn't understand why his signboard was removed as he is serious about settling down
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024 Voting Is Alive. Choose the best entertainer in 15 categories for FREE.
Controversial singer, comedian, and content creator Darlington Okoye, better known as Speed Darlington, aka Akpi, has berated his village people for removing a signboard he erected in his quest to find a wife.
Legit.ng recalls reporting that Speed Darlington shared a video of the signboard, which included his picture, his would-be wife's requirements, and what he has to offer.
Speed Darlington reacts as villagers remove his signboard
The singer, who spoke Igbo, expressed displeasure at his villagers' action as he revealed he had a reason for erecting the signboard.
Speed Darlington, who appeared to be serious about marrying a wife, said he was always paying money to sleep with women.
"I don't why you people removed the banner I had a very severe reason for mounting it All of you(The people who removed the banner) have women you are sleeping with. Allow me to find my own wife. If i want to sleep with it a woman anytime, i am always paying for it. You people had the guts to step into my land anf remove what I mounted that is jealousy," he said in part.
Watch the video below
People react to Akpi's video
Read the comments below:
daniels_osi:
"Every region has their own Portable and comic relief. I love these guys."
__Sonofglory:
"This guy and portable I know no which one better."
Iamlizkid1:
"This guy never find wife since all this days."
@ManLykMyk:
"Who dares to remove the signboard put by Akpi himself."
FrankWriter1:
"Akpi like Don't mind your village people They are jealous."
Speed Darlington tackles his aunty
Legit.ng recalls reporting that the controversial singer dragged his mum's younger sister, Helen Chinasa, for allegedly trying to take over his land.
According to Akpi, his aunt confiscated a land his kinsmen gifted him in I994.
The singer revealed that his aunt had built a Sabbath church on the land and was collecting offerings from her members.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 6 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainer Editor 2023. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng