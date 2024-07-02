Nigerian content creator Egungun made a loud move towards celebrating his wife Pashotah's birthday

The internet sensation went far and beyond to buy every Apple gadget, from iPhone 15 Pro Max and more, to celebrate his woman

Not stopping there, he went on to narrate how much importance the young woman meant to him

Nigerian content creator Kuye Oghenevwede Adegoke, best known as Egungun has sweetly celebrated his wife Pashotah on her birthday.

Egungun bought his woman all kinds of Apple gadgets to mark her special day.

Egungun stunned wife on her birthday with Apple gadget. Credit: @_egungun

A viral video saw the moment he piled the exquisite items to present to his wife who was still sleeping in bed.

The young lady was overwhelmed by her husband's love when she saw the newly sealed Apple items.

The first carton she opened was her iPhone 15 pro max apple phone.

Egungun further gushed about his wife in the caption and spoke about how much her existence meant to him.

"On your special day, I want to remind you how much you mean to me. You are my rock, my confidant, and my best friend. Your smile lights up my life, and your unwavering support gives me the courage to face any challenge. Today, I celebrate not only your birthday but also the amazing person you are. May your day be filled with all the joy and love you bring into my life. Here's to many more birthdays together, each one better than the last."

Egungun's birthday gift to wife trends

