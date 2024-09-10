Nigerian actress and politician Tonto Dikeh made it to the frontline of blogs over reports of being engaged to her new lover

While the identity of the actress’ new man is yet to be made known, pictures revealed his face during the supposed engagement process

The mother of one was visibly happy in the trending photograph, triggering massive reactions on the internet

Nigerian actress and politician Tonto Dikeh is reportedly engaged to her new lover, whose name is yet to be revealed.

The mum of one was captured in a series of pictures standing with the alledged who seemed to be presenting her a ring.

Tonto Dikeh trended amid reports of engagement. Credit: @tontolet

Tonto was vividly seen with a smile on her face as she stretched out her hand for the supposed romantic act.

The movie star was surrounded by family and friends who were cheering her in the scene.

While details of the reported engagement are yet to be made known, fans and netizens took to the comments to share their hot takes.

Tonto got married in 2015 to her former husband, Churchill Olakunle. In 2017, they parted ways after two years of their marriage over allegations of domestic abuse and extramarital affairs. They have a son together.

See the engagement post below:

Tonto Dikeh spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

sholles.surprises:

"Congratulations to her,she can try&try again till she get it right.everyone deserve to be lovw."

amoke_olorire:

"All those werey no go ask how many times if na man... Everybody deserves love and companionship."

peameks_wears:

"Congratulations king Tonto may this union last for you in Jesus name Amen."

teemah______________________:

"God forgive I wish her well oh but I am always scared for her getting it righ because she seems to be a really hot tempered person."

adeb.ayo4774:

"Good evening ma'am ameboloversgist please connect me with QUEEN MOTHER I need to discuss some things with her please."

ashakeade_3ttt:

"The woman jesus met by the well was married 5times and jesus even said the one she is with now is nit even her husband ..so no be tonto head e first start and some people are not even happy or have died in the only 1 they are with so shift ... mshewwww."

301here_:

"Which kain pose she pose so? Make she has reach her too make I check something fes."

olimarpot:

"Congratulations to her, I pray God will perfect this yo an end in her life."

sassyb791:

"This year is the hardest and most found love correct God is gud congratulations."

Tonto Dikeh reacts to alleged arrest

Legit.ng had reported that Dikeh had spoken up amid rumours that she was arrested by the police.

The movie star took to her official Instagram page to clear air while reassuring her fans of her good conduct.

Tonto’s message to fans came a few days after she trended for fighting a car dealer she allegedly owes N2 million.

