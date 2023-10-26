Egungun appeared to have reacted to Wizkid's decision not to grant his interview after they met at an event

The Instagram influencer shared a video from his meeting with Wizkid, stating that he would keep working despite his failure with the Nigerian Star Boy

As expected, Egungun's post has stirred different reactions from netizens, with many encouraging him with motivational words

It seems Ayo Balogun Wizkid's decision to turn down Kuye Adegoke, aka Egungun's interview request, may have gotten to the Instagram influencer.

Egungun, who made headlines over a video he made about Wizkid's cars, got emotional as he shared a new clip on his Instagram page on Wednesday, October 25.

Egungun shared a video of him with Wizkid. Credit: @_egungun @wizkidayo

In the new clip, Egungun shared where he was seen begging Wizkid to give him a minute to interview him. However, he added a motivational sound that spoke about believing in oneself.

Egungun wrote in his caption:

"Keep walking keep striving fall down seven times get up 8 times - people only post there wins , sometimes also post ur downfall."

Watch the video below:

People react to Egungun's post about Wizkid

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video; see them below:

lastborn4405:

"Egungun be careful Nah express you dey go."

dj_big_tee:

"Na wizzy you Dey expect make him Dey tell you price of things Dey playyyy."

starboy_hairs:

"Popsy no sabi brag with material things."

adunolapwetty:

"Wizkid snubbed him papa."

boivoltage:

"Oga if na OBO he go allow am interview."

official_frank_dre:

"So if wizzy stop now , u go start to Dey ask am the cost of him outfit , that childish bro."

super_swizz:

"No wonder em come Dey interview em car.. so then bounce am."

stardomgys:

"Wizkid is another celebrity to other celebrities."

