A flashback video of Nigerian international act Wizkid being pranked during an MTV Base interview went viral recently

The now trending clip saw when a "thug" chased the interviewer away from the film scene over some unsettled debt

Wizkid's reaction to the intense scene stunned fans and netizens as they dished out their observations on the Star Boy executive

An old video of Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, getting pranked on television has resurfaced online.

In the clip, Wizkid is seen on the busy streets of Lagos, being interviewed by a Caucasian TV presenter for the popular Big Friday Show on MTV Base.

Throwback clip of Wizkid on MTV Base's Big Friday Show resurfaced online. Credit: @wizkid

Source: Instagram

During the interview, a hefty, dark-skinned man approached them while the camera was rolling, accusing the White reporter of owing him about N500k. Upon seeing the man, Wizkid immediately became uncomfortable and watched as the situation unfolded.

The "thug" claimed that the debt had been outstanding for six months and insisted on receiving his money that day or else he would seize all the camera and TV equipment being used for filming.

Wizkid attempted to intervene and calm the irate man, introducing himself in the process. However, the man pretended not to know who Wizkid was and continued his tirade.

As the scene grew tense, the "thug" handed Wizkid a paper, asking him to look at the invoice as a faux confirmation of the debt. When Wizkid opened the white sheet, it revealed the message, "You have just been pranked on the Big Friday Show."

Realizing he had been pranked, the Ojuelegba hitmaker burst into laughter, surprised by how realistic the acting had been. He then excitedly hugged the hefty man, calling him "my G."

Watch the video below:

Wizkid's old prank video trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

livinglarge__80:

"OMO I miss this days ooo."

jester.ana:

"Hahaha. Wiz is always strong....baba no fear."

__goldbody__:

"Wizkid for a reason biggest flyest niggga on earth."

mtskincare_spa:

"Chai my biggest bird. It's been long time coming."

_jormes:

"Wiz sabi run from fightttt I feel like this was how he would be when burna wey Davido 500 for Ghana then."

@Braunmayor5:

"Baba no wan lose steez lol."

ifeoluwa0149:

"Boss Boss Boss Boss Boss. The streeett."

agba_muno:

"Biggest bird still mount baba no run."

Fan advises Wizkid to retire after hearing new song

After listening to Wizkid's new song, a social media user shared his opinion.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Wizkid had announced that he would soon drop his new album as he ditched the Afrobeat genre and promised to surprise his fans.

After listening to one of the songs from the new album, the fan took to Instagram to advise the singer to retire from active music.

Source: Legit.ng