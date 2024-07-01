Joseph Aloba, the father of the late singer Mohbad, is in the news again after a video of him making a public call for financial support went viral

In the trending video, the singer's father spoke about needing more funds to carry out Liam's DNA test and to pay for legal fees

However, what has stirred the ire of many about Mohbad's dad's video was when he publicly called that anybody who has a child for his son apart from Wunmi should come forward

Joseph Aloba, the father of the late Street-pop sensation Promise Imole, continues to trend on social media for all the wrong reasons months after the untimely death of his son.

A recent TikTok live held by Mohbad's father sparked massive social media reactions after comments he made about his needing more funds and donations in his fight to get justice for his late son.

Joseph Aloba, Mohbad's father, sparks reactions online with a public call for financial support. Photo credit: @iammohbad

In an excerpt of the live video, which has been making the rounds online, Mohbad's father begged for more donations and funds, which he wants to use to pay back a loan he took to employ the services of a lawyer.

"If you have a child for Mohbad, please come out" - Aloba

In the video, Mohbad's father made a public call asking for any lady who might have a child with his late son to come out.

He noted that he is willing to organise a DNA test to confirm the child's paternity.

Watch the viral clip below:

Reactions trail Mohbad father's video

Here are some of the comments that trailed viral clip:

@officialomoniyi:

"Only in Nigeria a man will lose his son and be shining, looking fresh everyday with people's donations . We turn sad situations to money generating Ventures by gathering sympathy. The death of a child used to be a taboo before social media came into being. A situation many parents don't recover from bcos its not easy losing one's child . Parents always pray never to bury their kids. God why?"

@queenadenike_abeniade_sm:

"As it is, Jossy will play a game by getting a woman that will tell us she had a child for Mohbad. Don’t be surprised when baba said he has done a DNA for the so called child and it’s positive."

@ajockey_emirate:

"He think mohbad was alagbere like him."

@opeyemi_yemarg:

"Am sensing that this man has already arranged another child for his dead son so they will use that one to share moh property with wunmi, they might even say the child is the original son of moh ... Baba moh abiagba, omo ale ekiti, we are waiting, no more fund Sha... Na mumu will donate money for u."

@tennyduduirene:

"Now that Liam is not Mohbad's child has failed, he has cooked up another gimmick of asking any baby mama to come. Josy stop the war? Why hasn't there been any baby mama since your son passed? Greed is written all over you my brother. Jogun o mi."

@la.mour625:

"You guys are tolerating rubbish in Naija... Wunmi has every right over this man. Forget him being Moh's dad. As far as he is legally married before his demise, his wife has the upper say in all these. Baba pls go. And rest and face your other children."

@anieubok:

"This man is all out to destroy Wunmi. He's fighting to make sure she's nailed. For how long will this go on?"

@xoxo_chery:

"Let’s stop giving this family attention."

@the__kings__daughter:

"This man will milk the death of this boy for 5 more years and that’s the real reason he doesn’t want the boy buried. The boy suffered in life and still suffered in death. Na wah o."

@leleri01:

"Pls expect a new Mohbad child Baba needs controversy to continue to get donations from the public."

@oyin_lagos:

"We've had enough of this Man. Mohbad doesn't deserve this at all.... Almost a year and he's just laying down there.. This Man knows what he's doing abeg.... This suffering in life and death is much abeg."

