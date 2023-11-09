Late Nigerian singer Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, has poured out his heart in a new song

In a trending video, the pastor was seen singing about his grandson, Liam’s placenta after the drama it caused online

The emotional video of Mohbad’s father crying and singing was met with mixed feelings and questions from Nigerians

Popular Nigerian singer Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, is in the news over his grandson, Liam’s placenta.

Recall that the late singer’s widow, Wunmi, claimed in court that Mohbad’s father started fighting her when they refused to give him their son’s placenta after his birth.

Mohbad's father dropped a song about his grandson's placenta. Photos: @iammohbad, @temilolasobola

Shortly after Wunmi’s statement in court, a video made the rounds on social media of Mohbad’s father singing about the incident in an emotional video.

In the song, Mr Aloba sang to God to help him so that people would not taunt him. He added that Wunmi said he asked for his grandson’s placenta and noted that a father owns a child.

According to him, posterity will judge them because he doesn’t know what they said he did that is making people talk about him everywhere.

See the touching video below:

Reactions as Mohbad’s father sings about grandson’s placenta

The video of Mohbad’s father’s emotional song on his grandson’s placenta spread on different social media platforms, and Nigerians reacted. Read what some netizens had to say below:

harrison_gwamnishu:

“Who is advising this man? All this acting goes down to what Mohbad left behind which he had no access to.”

braimohpreshy:

“At this point I nor dey put mouth for family matter,this matter is very deep.”

theladytoyah:

“Epele baba!! You ask abi you no ask? You can sing about everything but you can’t sing for those that bull!!ed your son. So you get voiice like this you didn’t cr¥ out Loud to the whole universe to come rescu£ you and your son from Naira marley and his cohorts.”

yettys_yetty:

“Baba enter studio...The grandson you asked for DNA??? When you accused Wummi dd she sing??? This emotional blackmail won't work o...Baba can't you just keep mute for a while ha Abi..We actually can't take what we dish.”

iam_ladysapphire:

“As a father you “slutshamed” a 24years old widow, a nursing mother who just lost her husband (your son), you used the hate word publicly on her to the whole world, you tagged her all sorts and even insinuated her son, your supposed to be grandson is a bast**rd but when she came out to say just a little part of her story, you’re calling adabi, na that adabi gan gan we need for this case!”

olawaleadekoya:

“You carry babe abi you no carry babe....sing am for verse 2.”

Genteel_events:

“They have all ruined their family and relationships ....we don't go to court and come back to be friends again... The father started the crazy and wunmi finished the madness by reporting infidelity against her father in-law. They have turned a criminal case into domestic case....they total messed up their family...how can they come back to be friends again now. Let us learn from this family and not just watch nor comment. Lesson plenty from this Mohbad life and case oo.”

bllac_ross:

“Baba no worry keep singing the Naira u love so much go sign u soon.”

oluwa.ti.:

“Baba why you no sing about those people that bullied your son…if you like make you ft yungi du nah Justice we want.”

Mohbad's wife cries out over death threat

Legit.ng recalls reporting that during her statement at the magistrate court, Omowunmi revealed her life was not safe.

She said she had to deal with curses, insults and death threats on social media, especially TikTok, since her husband's demise.

Reacting, someone said:

"Bullied her husband, una still dey bully wife for comment section."

Source: Legit.ng