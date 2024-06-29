Falz Breaks Silence On Grounds He's Still Single at 33, Fans Back Him Up: "Very valid Reasons"
- Nigerian singer and social media activist Folarin Falana has given an insight into the reasons he is still single at 33
- The celebrity, who recently launched his album, was a guest on Naija FM, where he was asked about his relationship life
- The grounds given by the singer evoked many reactions from social media users, who could relate to him
Highly candid Nigerian singer, rapper, and social media activist Folarin Falana, better known as Falz the Bad Guy, has revealed why he chose to be single at 33.
Legit.ng recalls reporting that the single recently held a listening party for his new album, "Before The Feast." This project comes following his two-year hiatus from the music industry.
"My eyes don see" - Falz
While on the show, Falz was asked to reveal why he was still single. The entertainer simply noted his past experiences. He also shared that his last serious relationship was back in his University days.
He cited the country's economic situation, adding that it takes a lot of effort to live a balanced life as things are. He said he was trying to be very careful not to choose wrongly.
On a lighter note, he shared how his father also hilariously bugged him about bringing some partners. The multi-talented singer also shared that his mother has stepped away from his business, but she has now handed the baton over to his father.
Falz, who recently partied with Adekunle Gold and Simi, also shared that he has no one in his life at the moment.
Watch Falz's interview here:
Nigerians react to Falz's interview
Legit.ng has compiled some comments by netizens below:
@domingo_loso:
"To marry for this generation na grace of God."
@ephexzee:
"Marry when you are emotionally and financially ready if you no won cry more than your baby."
@dayoogedengbe:
"To marry and have a healthy and Godly marriage in this our generation eh, na by the grace of God."
@val_obas1:
"He's waiting for me I know baby that's right."
@african_histroy_101:
"Marriage is not for kids... Marry when you're ready to face the responsibilities of a married man."
@silver_beards:
"This man... very level headed."
@real_osas:
"Na ontop this matter me and my mama dey like this, i still dey maintain composure."
@tiwalola_tiwalola_folakemi:
"You might be careful and still marry the wrong person."
"I’m closer to Adekunle Gold now" - Falz
Nigerian singer Falz opens up about his viral song with Adekunle Gold and how it came to be.
During a chat with Legit.ng, Falz talked about his relationship with Adekunle Gold and how it has grown since he used to be close to Simi.
The singer said Adekunle Gold's growth from the days of Orente to the kind of sounds he creates now with tracks like Rodo and Okay.
