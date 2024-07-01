A young man got many people rolling with laughter after he shared how his African mother felt when he cut his dreadlocks

The guy has been rocking the hairstyle for a while and it was apparent that the mother did not approve of it

However, he took the decision to cut it off and his mother reacted in a way that made many netizens share in her joy

An African mother was in an excited mood after her son, Matt, decided to cut his dreadlocks.

In a video, the young man, @matt.oche on TikTok, showed his black dreadlocks and another look where he had cut the hairstyle.

He got home and flaunted his low haircut for his mother and she was over the moon in excitement. She thanked Jesus and noted that his son is now her joy.

The beautiful mother asked her son to hug her for cutting his hair and he obliged her. She kept expressing joy and the young man looked pleased with his action and that he satisfied his mother's desire.

Several netizens stated that the mother's joy was full and she may likely throw a party to celebrate.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Matt's video

Some netizens have shared their thoughts on his video. See some of his reactions below:

@Rachelle:

"She’s about to throw a whole party."

@Vicky:

"It’s giving “the prodigal son has returned home.”

@Natasha

"You are no longer a gangster in her eyes."

@OCHAY

"Mind you I just graduated and got a job LMAO."

@Haddy Aja:

"You made her day with this one."

@oreoluwa:

"Next Sunday’s testimony gonna be huge. They are all so dramatic omg."

@Lil-MissChristiangirly:

“Jesus you are good! Proceeds to speak in tongues. I know she fasted for this more than once!

@Kate:

"They gotta be the most dramatic people ever."

Source: Legit.ng