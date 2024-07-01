Seun Kuti has responded to actress Iyabo Ojo's recent comment, where she called him a confusionist

The Afrobeat star claimed the Nollywood actress and others politicised the justice for Mohbad campaign as he claimed it was an agenda

Seun Kuti also expressed displeasure at Iyabo Ojo for using the police against Verydarkman as he urged her to sue him in court instead

Afrobeat musician Seun Kuti, in a new video, has accused Iyabo Ojo and others of politicising the death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad.

While responding to a recent call out by Iyabo where she referred to him as a confusionist, Seun stated that the justice of Mohbad's campaign was an agenda against Marlian label boss Naira Marley.

Seun Kuti claims Iyabo Ojo sent her kids to Naira Marley's house. Credit: @bigbirdkuti @iammohbad @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

"I believe you politicized the death of Mohbad. It was an agenda against Naira Marley. Where’s the movement for justice for Mohbad?" Seun queried.

The singer claimed Iyabo turned Nigerians against Naira Marley, thus destroying his career.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"When Naira Marley was bullying Mohbad, you were sending your children to his house to visit him," Seun said.

Seun Kuti advises Iyabo Ojo to sue VDM

The singer advised the actress to sue Verydarkman if he defamed her character rather than using the police to lock him up.

In his words:

"The issue I have with you and your colleagues is using the police to oppress VDM."

Watch the video of Seun Kuti responding to Iyabo Ojo below:

See another video of Seun Kuti speaking about Iyabo Ojo below:

Netizens react to Seun Kuti's video

Read some of the comments below:

dola.poh:

"Seun is just very sound and too intelligent."

dfw_adeola:

"Only a Learned will understand Seun Kuti."

markphilipspen:

"Many might hate this guy..but bro this guy is crystal intelligent."

perolambo15:

"This una seun no get sense Sha I watched iyabo’s live she was only telling you that disrespect is different from defaming so why all this again mtcheew we go later see wetin go end una and una supporters I was even angry why Iyabo Dey explain give you instead of dragging you as if I know you will come out this way nonsense."

Seun Kuti says VDM is a necessity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Seun Kuti expressed displeasure at Paulo over what he described as an attempt to order him publicly.

The Afrobeats singer stated that the talent manager ought to have called him instead of asking him to make a choice online.

In another clip, Seun described Verydarkman as a necessity who is doing what most elders have turned a blind eye to to make the country a better place.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng