Seun Kuti, in a trending video, has responded to Paulo Okoye for asking him to pick between the talent manager and Verydarkman

The Afrobeat star threw his weight behind Verydarkman, who he described as a necessity in society

Seun Kuti also berated elders who have kept mute about the happenings in the country but are against Verydarkman

Popular singer Seun Kuti has finally responded to talent manager Paulo Okoye amid the latter's beef with Martin Otse, aka Verydarkman.

Recall that Paulo had sent a message to Davido, Seun Kuti, among others asking them to make a choice between him and VDM.

Seun Kuti defends VDM. Credit: @bigbirdkuti @paulo @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Unlike Davido, who has seemingly supported Paulo, Seun, in a new video, took sides with Verydarkman.

Seun expressed displeasure at Paulo over what he described as an attempt to order him publicly. The Afrobeats stated that the talent manager ought to have called him instead of asking him to make a choice online.

In another clip, Seun described Verydarkman as a necessity, who is doing what most elders have turned a blind eye on to make the country a better place.

“Even If Billionaire Paul O is The One Helping My Life He Can Never Order Me Publicly, He should have called me Privately on the Phone, VeryDarkMan is a necessity, All Elders must earn respect, Most of our Elders are Very Greedy and are Cowards” Seun said in part.

Watch the video of Seun Kuti's response below:

Netizens react to Seun Kuti's video

Read the comments below:

nonso_louiss:

"If no be VDM, how we for know say “You can not leave 1 million for fine girl like me."

unique_being1111:

"Look at them , Look at what they put their monies in.Seun Kuti 2024."

bobosticka

"Seun Kuti is making sense."

montana_da_rocha:

"Respect your elders na why pure water be 350 naira for a bag."

iced_mahnd:

"VDM is my fearless sweet thug."

talktogold:

"Worth listening to the very end."

Paulo Okoye calls out VD

Legit.ng also reported that Iyabo Ojo's lover expressed dissatisfaction with the video VDM made about his woman.

The activist had called out the actress and accused her of gate crashing to Davido and Chioma's wedding.

While replying to the activist, Okoye blasted him and gave him some warning about the Nollywood actress.

Source: Legit.ng