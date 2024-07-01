Iyabo Ojo has sent a message to the mother of Verydarkman as she claimed he was not raised well

In the now-viral video, the Nollywood actress spoke about what she would do to VDM's mum if they met one-on-one

Iyabo also noted that she would not be apologising to VDM, spurring reactions from social media users

The ongoing beef between Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo and activist Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman, is not ending soon.

Hours after Iyabo Ojo called out singer Seun Kuti, she sent a message to VDM's mother, stating that the activist was not raised well.

Iyabo Ojo suggests she can't apologise to VDM. Credit: @iyaboojofespris @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

In her message to VDM's mum, Iyabo Ojo said:

“VeryDarkMan’s mother, did not try at all, If I see you one on one I go wooze you slap, you raised a beast and not a human being."

In another clip, Iyabo suggested she wouldn't be apologising to VDM. Speaking in Yoruba, the mum of two said:

"If I you my grey hair to apologise, you are suppose to run."

Watch the video below:

Comments trail Iyabo Ojo's message to VDM's mum

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

olivia__davids:

"Anything VDM says about her again, I’m in support! You can’t disrespect yourself like this and expect him to respect you."

kennedyexcel:

"She don start again dey call VDM mother if him respond back to you una go say him dey insult elders, If VDM respond to you don’t play a victim card."

funatmosphere_:

"This is the Elder OBI said you youth should respect ooo."

iamstepee

"This aunty only career now is calling out verydarkman."

sureboiojie:

"Madam you talk too much for someone who’s demanding respect abeg."

uba_nations:

"This Woman Don’t Know She’s Dating A Billionaire. Why always acting like a Kid."

Seun Kuti claims Iyabo Ojo politicised Mohbad's death

In another report, the Afrobeat singer claimed Iyabo Ojo politicised Mohbad's death.

According to Seun, the justice for Mohbad campaign was an agenda against Naira Marley.

He further advised the actress to sue VDM instead of using the police to lock him up.

