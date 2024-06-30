Kemi Olunloyo, in a trending video, described Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh as failed actresses as she seemingly defended Verydarkman

The popular journalist in a video also accused Iyabo Ojo of spamming blogs with evidence of VDM insulting her

Kemi Olunloyo also made a bold claim about some Nollywood actresses' affairs with prominent figures in the country

Journalist Kemi Olunyolo is the latest popular figure to defend Martin Otse, aka Verydarkman, amid his ongoing beef with Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo.

Olunloyo, in a video that has gone viral, stated that Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh were failed actresses. She accused the former of spamming blogs with evidence against VDM.

Kemi Olunloyo shares why Iyabo Ojo is a failed actress. Credit: @kemiolunloyo @verydarkblackman @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Recall that Iyabo made a compilation of past videos where VDM insulted her and Tonto Dikeh. She said the activist called them failed actresses as she dared him to apologise.

The journalist who said she doesn't consider Iyabo a popular movie star also boldly claimed that some Nollywood actresses sleep with prominent figures to afford their expensive lifestyles.

Watch Kemi Olunloyo's video below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Seun Kuti defended VDM over Paulo.

People react to Kemi Olunloyo's claim

Read some of the comments, Legit.ng captured below:

stone_dxb:

"Oya now as elderly don disrespect elders wetin una online children wan come do now?"

ability.boss:

"I never knew there will be a day I will support this woman for once."

echo_messiah:

‪"Being a fan of verydarkman na the first sign of say ur life don spoil."

papikay07:

"Na only oloshos and women wrapper dey support dem Iyabo and co lol."

st.paul_luxury:

"This one don start her own."

mubarakgram:

"The real elders are saying it with their full chest,let see if they will come for kemi,she no send una papa."

Fans expose VDM after disgracing Iyabo Ojo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the type of invitation card Verydarkman got for Davido and Chioma's wedding surfaced online after he called out Ojo.

The activist had lashed out at Ojo and accused her of gate-crashing the main event and not the after-party she was invited for.

The invitation card seen online showed that VDM was also not invited to the main wedding event, and fans reacted to it.

Source: Legit.ng