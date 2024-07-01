The issue between Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo and the controversial social media activist Verydarkman continues to rage on

After Afrobeats star Seun Kuti weighed in and supported VDM, Iyabo Ojo released a video to clarify her stance on the issue and why she got the activist arrested multiple times

Iyabo Ojo noted that she's old enough to be Verydarkman's mother, and he has disrespected her multiple times, using unpleasant words to describe her

Outspoken Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo recently released a lengthy video clarifying her stance on her issues with social media activist Verydarkman.

According to the actress, the video was a response to Seun Kuti. Legit.ng recalls reporting that Suen Kuti had come out to defend VDM and accused Iyabo Ojo of using her influence to oppress the less privileged social media activist.

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has released a video in which she addresses her issues with VDM and responds to Seun Kuti's comments about her. Credit: @iyaboojofespris/@verydarkman/@bigbirdkuti

Source: Instagram

In her response, Iyabo Ojo listed what Verydarkman did that led her to arrest him. One was that he disrespected her multiple times and called her unpleasant names.

"There's a difference between yarbing and defamation" - Iyabo Ojo

The actress noted that VDM didn't just insult and disrespect her; he also made some allegations she couldn't overlook.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Iyabo Ojo noted that VDM accused her of using Mohbad's case to raise money. She stated that he said he had evidence of her using Mohbad's death to collect donations, which she pocketed.

Watch the viral clip below:

Comments trailed Iyabo Ojo's video

See some of the comments from the actress' video gathered by Legit.ng:

@faith_h_braids:

"Please how old are you? Just asking."

@paulonyx:

"But before he said that about you and your daughter, it was a response to you insulting his mother."

@onile_aje:

"Kemi wey call you failed actress self you no talk anything she even talk say you Dey chill with hmmmmm."

@davixdeboss:

"Ma, you insulted vdm mom what do you expect from a man or what would you expect ur son to do if he see someone insulting his mom, I think u need to apologize and let it go."

@everythingfurniture.ng:

"Anyone supporting VDM is not ra!sed well …..That’s the basic truth."

@latorerah:

"Madam I really respect you but you are not always right."

@timayigrace:

"VDM is so ill mannered I wonder how people support him."

@aderonke1199:

"Even Seun Kuti can't take half of what VDM does."

Paul Okoye calls out VDM

Legit.ng reported that Iyabo Ojo's lover, Paul Okoye, had shown his grievance over the video VDM made about his woman.

The activist had called out the actress and accused her of gate-crashing Davido and Chioma's wedding.

While replying to the activist, Okoye blasted him and gave him some warning about the Nollywood actress.

Source: Legit.ng