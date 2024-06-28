Weeks after reports about ex-Super Eagles striker Kayode Olanrewaju and his wife Dora went viral on the internet, more truth about the issue emerges

Kayode's estranged wife recently granted popular OAP Daddy Freeze an interview where she opened up about her relationship with the ex-Super Eagles star

She spoke about her relationship with Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, Kayode's sexual escapades and how she helped take K's career from Cote d'Ivoire to Manchester City in the Premier League

Months after reports about former Super Eagles striker Kayode Olanrewaju and his wife, Dora Ezinne, went viral on social media, some truths about the case have finally emerged online.

Kayode's ex-wife recently appeared on Daddy Freeze's show and addressed the allegations against her and Pastor Tobi Adegboyega.

Kayode Olanrewaju's estranged wife goes on Daddy Freeze's show to tell her side amid reports about a DNA scandal and relationship with Pastor Tobi. Photo credit: @tobiadegboyega/@daddyfreeze

While on Daddy Freeze's show, Ezinne debunks the rumour surrounding the age gap between her and Kayode.

She revealed that the former Eagles striker has a 20-year-old daughter, but Kayode claims to be 32, which she tagged as his "football age."

Ezinne denies cheating on Kayode

During the interview, Ezinne discussed the D.N.A. rumours surrounding her three kids and insisted that they are all Kayode's children.

She also addressed reports about her and Pastor Tobi Adegboyega sharing a sexual relationship. Ezinne debunked this profusely, noting that she's a member of the S.P.A.C. Family, and all she shares with Pastor Tobi is a business relationship.

Ezinne also revealed that Kayode had called his mother a witch and not her. She shared how she met Kayode as a nobody and was the one who helped him become who he is today through her family's influence and connections.

Watch blockbuster revelations below:

Netizens react to the viral interview

Here are some of the comments that trailed Ezinne's interview with Daddy Freeze:

@urch_red:

"All of una dey craze for this social media. Are you expecting this Lady to accept to having anything to do with the said pastor? And oga DF based on your history with that said pastor, you are not in the best position to be the person to interview this lady."

@nwachinemelu_1_1:

"Na Sam Larry for interview her one on one."

@harrylabo01:

"Body language shows no honesty."

@problemsolved7327:

"How did Kayode marry this woman. The red flags are just everywhere. We really need to teach our kids how to understand and pick the women in their life."

@sandyvictorosazee:

"Madma larry, ur body language has already spoken to us, I nor trust u at all, nor vex for my opinion ohh."

@maureenpinne22:

"Trying to clear a friend’s name."

@DavidEmmanuel-hx6ms:

"This is a mother son relationship not a marriage."

@oye.bissy:

"Omo, she looks so tired ...this scandal aged her Nisha....Chai...it is well o."

@dardy_pee:

"You fit interview her husband too make the story balance o."

@brunoday-Ok:

"This one studied liaology in school. Beware of women who served pastors instead of God."

Pastor Tobi celebrates birthday in a club

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Tobi Adegboyega marked his birthday in a club, sparking reactions on social media.

The clergyman was seen with several of his church members, mostly youth.

In a clip, they were seen happily rapping to a song, using their phones to record the moment.

